December was an important month for the World Taekwondo, as 6 six athletes from each of 8 weight categories booked their places for Paris 2024.

5 of them received their quotas from the Olympic ranking list, which was finally formed after the 2023 Manchester Grand Prix Finals. One more quota was given to the champions of the 2023 Wuxi Grand Slam Champions Series. The World Taekwondo still needs to confirm to the NOCs the use of that quota places on January 11, but the Olympic ranking will not change by that moment.

Türkiye and China have 5 olympic quotas out of 8. Host Nation France and Great Britain have 4 quota places.

Athletes will have one more chance to qualify for Paris 2024 through continental qualification tournaments. The first of them will be held in Santo Domingo from January 30 to 31, where the 2024 Pan American Qualification Tournament will take place. In February the 2024 Pan American Qualification Tournament will be held in Dakar. Germany (Berlin) and China (Tai’an) will host the qualification tournaments for Europe and Asia in March. In each of those tournaments the top two athletes will receive a place for their country.

On April 6 the Oceania Qualification Tournament will take place, where the champion will receive the qualification place.

Finally, on 16 May, World Taekwondo will reallocate any unused quota places for Paris 2024.