Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue knocked out Marlon Tapales in the tenth round to claim the WBA and IBF titles. He now holds the WBC and WBO titles. He is now the undisputed king of the 53-55kg division.

The Asian became only the second male boxer in history to hold all the belts in two different divisions, following in the footsteps of Terence Crawford of the United States and in the women's division Ireland's Katie Taylor and America's Clarence Shields, who took two years to achieve the feat. Now, Inoue has broken her record and achieved the feat in just 378 days, since unifying all the bantamweight crowns with England's Paul Butler on 12 December 2022.

In his home country of Japan, Inoue became the undisputed king of the super bantamweight division (53-55kg) last Tuesday in Tokyo. He knocked out Marlon Tapales in the tenth round. The 30-year-old Japanese pugilist now holds all four world belts, repeating the feat he achieved last year in the bantamweight division (51-53kg).

'The Monster', as he is known in boxing circles, had already won the WBC and WBO titles, and Tapales had two more, the WBA and IBF. The Asian was superior throughout the fight. Tapales was looking for the big shot to win, but it never came. A perfect combination followed by a right hook from the Japanese champion in the tenth round sent his opponent to the canvas and he remained unbeaten in his 26 professional fights, winning 23 of them before the final bell.

HE'S DONE IT AGAIN 👑



NAOYA INOUE. 2X UNDISPUTED CHAMPION. pic.twitter.com/eMkqg8aqEg — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 26, 2023

Inoue's achievement matches that of Terence Crawford. Until Tuesday, Crawford was the only boxer to hold all four world titles in two different weight classes. The American achieved the feat in July last year with a victory over Spence in the welterweight division.

With four world titles in four different weight divisions - light flyweight, bantamweight and super bantamweight - Inoue's record-breaking journey continues. Since winning his first title in 2014, he has steadily climbed the ranks and triumphed. He is on his way to becoming one of the most decorated boxers in history. He has left an indelible mark on the sport.