The Class of 2023 consists of 407 international student-athletes who have begun their studies at American universities who got a scholarship and are competing in their sport. The CSUSA Class of 2023 is part of the Keystone Sports Class of 2023, which consists of 1,209 international student-athletes.

As the dust settles, it is time to introduce the Class of 2023, that helped 407 new international students enroll in American schools, where they will study and compete in US college sports on a scholarship. The students are enrolled at schools across the US. In total, we are sending our student-athletes to 271 different schools across the NCAA, NAIA, and community college schools in 45 different states.

CSUSA congratulated the student-athletes on completing their college recruitment process, but also to our team for making it happen for our clients. A college recruiting process is a team effort where all parties must do their part to achieve a great end result.

Students compete in 15 different sports. The most common ones are college football, college tennis, college golf, college track and field and college swimming. This year we also have scholarship athletes in sports like alpine skiing, basketball, cycling, fencing, volleyball, cheerleading, and ice hockey. It is such a diverse class of students, with 17 nationalities represented.

Students receive a mix of sports, academic and international scholarships to help pay for their tuition fees, room and board - making a fantastic American education affordable.

CSUSA continue as a sparring partner for our student-athletes during their time as students in the college system. It is a great reward for us to see how they perform as athletes in the sporting arena, and how they take advantage of becoming global citizens while studying abroad. It is time for them to leave the nest and embark on the best four years of their lives.

College Scholarships USA helps talented athletes obtain sports scholarships in sports such as football (soccer), tennis, golf, swimming, athletics, skiing, etc., and study at a college or university in the United States.

College Scholarships USA is part of Keystone Sports - a division of Keystone Education Group - whose mission is to help student-athletes make one of the most important decisions of their lives: finding the best U.S. or Canadian university to pursue both their academic and athletic dreams.

Keystone Sports has over 90 employees in more than 10 countries, most of us former college student-athletes. We are experts in football, tennis, golf, athletics, swimming, basketball, and 15 other sports. We are Europe's strongest college sports recruiting solution for student-athletes looking to study in the USA.