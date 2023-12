Israeli Olympic gymnastics champion, Artem Dolgopyat, will auction his latest gold medal to assist the victims of Hamas.

The Israeli athlete, Artem Dolgopyat, will auction the medal he earned at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championship to aid the victims of attacks carried out by Hamas last October in Israel.

The gymnast Dolgopyat had won gold in the floor exercise at the event held in the town of Antwerp, Belgium, on the same day that the Palestinian militant group attacked Israel on 7 October.

Artem Dolgopyat (ISR) is now a world and Olympic floor champion! He wins the men's floor final at #ARTWorlds2023. pic.twitter.com/efIjfGOx7w — Gymnastics Now (@Gymnastics_Now) October 7, 2023

He posted on the social media platform Instagram: 'What is the value of a world title if it harms my country? For me, the Israeli nation comes first,' wrote Dolgopyat, who will use the proceeds to assist those affected near the border with the Gaza Strip.

Over 21,000 people have died, and 55,000 have been injured, following the terrorist attack, in the response from the Israeli government.