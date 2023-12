The Russian swimmer insists: "The dream of winning a medal is still alive" and he is not sad about missing the Olympic Games. He admits that under the circumstances his focus will be on 'new world records'.

Kliment Kolesnikov is determined to win Olympic medals, but it won't be at the Paris Olympics in 2024, at least not for now. The current 50m backstroke record holder has pledged not to compete in next year's Games because of the "unacceptable" conditions imposed on competitors as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, he told AFP in a recent interview.

Athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus will be able to compete in Paris as neutrals, excluded from team events, unless they actively support the campaign in Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced this month.

"At the moment, in the current conditions, it's unacceptable for me" Kolesnikov told AFP, adding: "The dream of an Olympic gold medal remains, but I'm not sad that I can't go". The 23-year-old Russian star won bronze in the 100m freestyle and silver in the 100m backstroke at Tokyo 2020.

Kolesnikov's focus is currently on new world record attempts.. GETTY IMAGES

His current state of training is much improved, more mature and consolidated. This makes him one of the favourites, especially in his specialist events.

Only 11 athletes, eight Russians and three Belarusians, currently meet the above criteria, according to the IOC. There are around 60 Ukrainians who have qualified.

Meanwhile, Moscow has denounced the "discriminatory" conditions. It remains to be seen whether Russia will recommend its athletes to go to Paris or advise them to stay home.

In the interview, Kolesnikov gave his opinion on taking part in the 2024 Paris Olympics. I have decided that it is not possible for me personally to take part in the Olympic Games under these conditions," he said. He explained that he did not want to be the 'black sheep' among the other athletes.

The Russian swimmer is not afraid to describe the Olympic event as the 'coolest' in the world. Every athlete wants to be there.

Kolesnikov has already won two medals at the Tokyo Games at the age of 23. GETTY IMAGES

Kolesnikov is using this situation to prepare for "new world records". At the moment, the number of high-level tournaments and competitions in Russia has increased significantly. This has allowed the young swimmer to prepare and find his top form.

"The boys have improved and broken records during this time of competition at home... And so have I," said Kolesnikov. In July, he reclaimed his world record in the 50m backstroke with a time of 23.55 seconds.

For now, Kolesnikov's decision regarding his participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics is clear, but he is open to the possibility that "if the conditions change" and if the Russian authorities decide that "we have to go and win medals", he will not hesitate to change his mind: "Of course I will go," he concluded.