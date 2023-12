The President of the IOC, Thomas Bach, mourned the death of his fellow countryman Wolfgang Schäuble at the age of 81.

Thomas Bach, deeply lamented the passing of the former Federal Minister of the Interior and President of the Bundestag, Wolfgang Schäuble, as he slept.

Elected as a deputy in 1972, he left a lasting impact on German politics. He was a key advocate for the reunification of Germany in 1990, following the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the communist regime led by Russia, known as the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

The President of the IOC highlighted, "He always emphasized the unifying power of sports, bringing people together without any discrimination." Furthermore, Bach stated in a Wednesday press release, "He lived the Olympic values" and "always respected and promoted the autonomy of sports."

Condolences came not only from the sports community but also from the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, who said, "Wolfgang Schäuble influenced our country for over half a century, as a deputy, as a minister, and as the president of the Bundestag. With him, Germany loses a sharp thinker, a passionate politician, and a tenacious democrat."

In Wolfgang Schäuble verliert die Olympische Bewegung einen großen Unterstützer und Freund des Sports. Er hat stets die einende Kraft des Sports betont, der alle Menschen ohne jede Diskriminierung zusammenbringt. - IOC-Präsident Bach würdigt den verstorbenen Wolfgang Schäuble. pic.twitter.com/7GtkZRc5A2 — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) December 27, 2023





The conservative politician, known for his role in the reunification of the two Germanies in 1990, gained prominence as the Finance Minister under Angela Merkel. In this position, he embodied Berlin's fiscal rigor and took a firm stance towards countries affected by the eurozone debt crisis, including Greece and Spain.

In 1990, after surviving an assassination attempt, the former long-time German deputy was left paralyzed and in a wheelchair. Despite this attack and his resulting disability, he remained active in politics, playing a significant role in both Germany and the European Union, as well as contributing to the field of sports in general.

In the realm of sports, the former President of the German Parliament made a valuable intellectual and pragmatic contribution, advocating for the values of sports. Thomas Bach, his compatriot and IOC President, expressed gratitude in the cited press release, saying, "During this time, he was crucial in ensuring that the German Bundestag passed a resolution to strengthen the autonomy of sports and the role of sports in positive social development, which was overall approved by a bipartisan majority. Even during my tenure as IOC President, he was always by my side with advice and support, for which I am deeply grateful.