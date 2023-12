Luisa Baptista could miss the Paris Olympics. The Brazilian triathlete was hit while cycling in her home country last Saturday. She is currently in intensive care in Sao Paulo hospital, according to the Brazilian Triathlon Federation

The 29-year-old promising athlete had to undergo surgery for multiple fractures. She also suffered serious lung injuries. The triathlete was apparently the victim of a collision with an unlicensed motorcyclist. The incident was reported by her club, Sesi Sao Carlos.

The motorcyclist fled the scene, disregarding Baptista's safety. The authorities have launched an investigation to clarify the incident and find out what happened.

The accident, which left Baptista in hospital with serious injuries, could prevent her from taking part in the Olympic Games. The athlete has been preparing hard for the Games after representing Brazil at the recent Tokyo 2020 Games.

The incident has shocked the Brazilian sporting world. The Brazilian Olympic Committee (BOC) has sent a message to the athlete wishing her "a full recovery".

Luisa Baptista was a double medallist at the 2019 Pan American Games. GETTY IMAGES

Given the severity of her injuries, her prognosis is stable. The evolution of her injuries and the operations she has undergone will have to be monitored. Baptista is one of the favourites to represent Brazil at Paris 2024. She holds titles from the 2019 Pan American Games in both the mixed and individual events.

In addition to her two medals from the 2019 Pan American Games, the Brazilian has an impressive record in the discipline. She has won sa further six medals between 2016 and 2022, all of them gold, with the exception of a bronze medal in the mixed relay at the 2018 USA Games.

Always known for her high level of performance in Olympic distance events, she has also excelled in Ironman distances, with notable finishes such as her third place at the 2021 Cascais Ironman (Portugal), won by Frenchwoman Marjolaine Pierré. Baptista is excellent in all three of her disciplines: swimming, cycling and running.