In an interview with BBC Ukraine, Ukraine's Minister of Youth and Sport, Matviy Bidnyi, said that the country may not take part in the Games if Russian athletes are allowed to compete in Paris, and announced that Ukraine would await the IOC's decision on the "arguments and appeals".

"First of all, we are not using the word boycott as such. We are saying that this is our position: We will not take part in the competition if athletes who support Russian aggression are allowed to participate. This is a matter of principle for us," Bidnyi said.

Ukraine could face severe sanctions if boycott of Paris 2024 is confirmed. GETTY IMAGES

The Minister went on to say that now that this possibility has arisen, the most important thing is to know how the IOC intends to react. "We will analyse what will happen, what will be the IOC's reaction to the arguments we are now presenting, to our appeals, petitions, speeches, etc."

"But again, we understand that this (boycotting the Olympics) will hurt our athletes. We also understand that we are taking a risk," he added. The Ukrainian minister acknowledged the "possible sanctions" that they could be facing if the potential boycott is confirmed - sanctions that are outlined in the Olympic Charter. Ukraine also faces significant risks from such an action, which could have repercussions even beyond Paris 2024.

Triple jumper Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, one of the icons of Ukrainian sport. GETTY IMAGES

This situation dates back to 8 December when the IOC decided to withdraw the option of banning Russian athletes from competing in Paris 2024. Of the 4,600 athletes qualified for the Games, only eleven meet the IOC's requirements for neutral competition: eight Russians and three Belarusians. All of them must, of course, meet all the sporting and competitive requirements and comply with the principles of the Olympic Charter.

For more than a year, the IOC has been trying to find a balance to avoid a situation like the current one. The possibility of the Ukrainian delegation participating in the Olympic Games with minimal representation has always been a reason for the IOC to study the matter in depth. Even the possibility of a Ukrainian boycott of 2022 was considered and is now being considered again.