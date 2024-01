The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be followed by a number of major sporting events. These include the Davis Cup, the Paris Paralympics, the start of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Hungary.

The 33rd Modern Olympic Games, scheduled to be held in Paris from 26 July to 11 August, will certainly be a unique and unforgettable event. With the determined efforts of the athletes, many records will be broken, and the public will join the athletes in enjoying the Olympic spirit that emanates from such a momentous event.

Los Angeles 2028 may seem far away on the horizon, but life will go on with many elite sporting events. In the same month of August, just before the end of the Games, there will be exciting action with the Masters 1.000 in Toronto (3-11) and Cincinnati (9-18), before the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, starts on 26 August.

A few days earlier (20 August), the U20 World Athletics Championships kick off in Peru and the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games takes place on the same day. The Rowing World Championships will also be held in St Catharines, Canada, from 18-25 August.

The ParaPan American champion in adapted tennis, Gustavo Fernández, at Tokyo 2020. GETTY IMAGES

The Paralympics end on 8 September and the football qualifiers kick start on 2 September. The NFL season starts on 5 September and the Davis Cup group stage will begin on 10 September. Uzbekistan will host a major event with the Futsal World Cup from 14 September to 6 October. Athletics will have its Diamond League final in Brussels (13-14 September), while cycling will see the Road World Championship in Zurich from the 21-29.

October and November will be a busy time with the world number one tennis tournament, various dates in football qualifiers, and the start of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic. The real action will come in the penultimate month of the year, starting with the WTA Finals from 3-10 December. The world's most famous marathon, the New York Marathon, takes place on 5 November, while the ATP Finals will run from 10-17 December. Towards the end of the month, the Davis Cup finals will be held in Spain, while the CONMEBOL and Copa Libertadores de América finals will take place on 23 and 30 September.

Kenya's Hellen Obiri won the 52nd New York City Marathon on November 2023. GETTY IMAGES

The European Women's Handball Championship kicks off on 28 November in Austria, Hungary, and Switzerland, while Formula One takes centre stage in December. First up is the Qatar Grand Prix, followed a week later by the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be held in Formula 1. From 10-15 December, Hungary will host the World Short Course Swimming Championships, another major sporting event in 2024 that will provide excitement throughout the year.