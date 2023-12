Bahraini committee officials warmly welcomed the Syrian delegation on an official visit to explore new ways to maintain the existing bond of support and cooperation between the two 'brotherly countries'.

The visit will contribute to the development of sport in both nations. The strong relationship between the Bahrain Olympic Committee and the Syrian Olympic Committee was also evident in the meeting that took place this week between two countries' authorities this week.

Sheikh Isa bin Al Khalifa, Undersecretary for Cabinet Affairs and Vice President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, warmly welcomed Firas Mualla, President of the Syrian Olympic Committee and General Sports Federation.

Together with Abdul Rahman Al-Khatib, Vice-President of the Syrian Football Federation and Member of the People's Assembly, they held an instructive meeting in the Kingdom of Bahrain as part of a scheduled official visit.

During the meeting, the two parties got to know each other and discussed the current state of cooperation. Officials from both committees agreed on the need to continue to unite strategies and efforts that can facilitate the development of sport and everything related to it in the future.

Faris Al Kooheji, Secretary General of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, was also present at the event. He witnessed first-hand the relationship between the two organisations. Once again, there is a strong bond is maintained between these brotherly countries through the Olympic Movement.

The meeting reflected the good relations between the two Olympic Committees. BOC

Isa bin Al Khalifa conveyed his appreciation to the Syrian delegation. He reminded them that they can consider Bahrain as their second home. He extended his sincere greetings to Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the First Vice President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, the Chairman of the General Sports Authority and the President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee.

During the event, the strong and excellent bilateral relations between the Bahrain Olympic Committee and the Syrian Olympic Committee were highlighted. The importance of mutual support was stressed. They discussed all the ongoing activities and, most importantly, explored the future ways to translate this partnership into tangible results at Arab, regional and international levels.

The intention of both parties is to make the development more and more visible. This will allow both countries to enjoy successes and achievements. The joint and consistent work that results from this relationship will be the basis for future results. The support of both committees is crucial for athletes and organisations to have a better future.

Firas Mualla echoed these sentiments and thanked Sheikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa for his warm welcome. He praised the strong ties between the two brotherly countries and underlined the commitment to further cooperation between the two entities, with the common goal of promoting sport in their respective nations.