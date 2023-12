Friday's Turkish Super Cup match in Riyadh between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce was postponed at the last minute after Saudi organisers refused to allow players to wear shirts with "political slogans".

According to Turkish media, both teams were to warm up in shirts bearing the image of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern-day Turkey, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the country's independence.

When the Saudi organisers refused to allow the gesture, Istanbul's fierce rivals and the Turkish Football Federation decided to postpone the match, which was due to be played at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

Turkish supporters light smoke flares as they wait for the arrival of the Fenerbahce football team to Istanbul at the Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Istanbul. GETTY IMAGES

"The Super Cup 2023, which was due to be played on Friday at 20:45 (Turkish time), has been postponed to a later date following a joint decision with our clubs," they said. They also thanked the host country "for their efforts" in organising the match.

A Turkish Fenerbahçe fan based in Saudi Arabia told AFP, who wished to remain anonymous, that he had been barred from entering the stadium because he was wearing a T-shirt bearing the image of Atatürk. "They (the Saudis) invited us. They should respect us" he said.

Saudi Arabia wants to establish itself as a world sporting superpower, investing heavily in football, but also in Formula One, golf, horse-riding, boxing and other sports. Saudi Arabia has been the host of major football events for several years, such as Manchester City's recent Club World Cup victory and the Italian and Spanish Super Cups.