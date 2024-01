2016 Rio Olympics bronze medalist an Iranian-born Azerbaijani taekwondo practitioner Milad Beigi Harchegani became Azerbaijan national champion in December for the first time in his career.

For Beigi who became famous with his participation in the men's 80 kg weight category, it was first National championship. He is competing in the new weight category (+87), and in the final bout he defeated National Team member and another Iranian-born athlete Hamidreza Badri Alibadi.

Beigi will now return to the National Team and will try to fight for his spot in the Olympics. He will have only one chance to claim his place at Paris 2024 during the European Qualification Tournament.

The 32 year old athlete believes that he is not too old to claim a medal in the Olympic Games, according to Azerisport.

“Taekwondo history knows athletes who have claimed medals and even become Olympic champions after 30”, Beigi said.

“One of my previous licences I received for a high rating, another through qualification tournament. I don’t want to talk too much. It is obvious that it won’t be easy. First I must train hard to get to that tournament. If I go there, I will do my best to claim the licence” concluded the athlete.