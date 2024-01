Chilean Taekwondo practitioner Ignacio Morales talked about the difficulties of studying and practising at the same time. Morales has graduated in Physical Education while being a National Team member while studying. He won a bronze medal in the Pan American Games in 2019 and gold medals in South American Games in 2018 and 2022.

“My parents told me that I should study for a university degree. At that time I was already a national team member. They supported me throughout the sporting path, but they also demanded me to study. This is how in 2015 I entered Andrés Bello University to study Commercial Engineering. I studied for 2 and a half years, during that period I competed at the Rio Olympic Games and in 2018 I started studying Physical Education. I chose this career because it was compatible with my schedule and Physical Education due to the relationship between sports and healthy living”, told Morales.

In 2023 Morales achieved some good sporting results, but the injuries made him to retire at the end of the year.

"In 2023 I started very well, winning three medals: in G2, I won the Canadian Open. Then I won a silver medal in the G2 US Open and in the Panam Series, I won a bronze medal. As the Pan American Games in Santiago approached, the pressure increased. In Santiago 2023, I lost in the quarterfinals in a fight against a Canadian whom I had defeated shortly before in the world championship. I don't want to fight anymore, not even fighting TK3, In the fight against Canada I sprained my knee (broken meniscus), my mind told me to rest , don't expose myself more", told Morales who now is thinking of continue his relationship with the national team as a coach or as part of the technical staff .