Athletes and sports officials have been recognised in the 2024 New Year Honours, which are highly prestigious in the Oceanic country. Four Olympic footballers have been awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) has expressed its satisfaction and congratulations to the recipients of the 2024 New Year Honours. The NZOC was delighted to see that sport was recognised and celebrated in these prestigious national honours. NZOC Chief Executive Officer Nicki Nicol said: "We are thrilled that sport has been recognised so prominently in the New Year Honours 2024.

A number of athletes and sports administrators were honoured, including four-time Olympic footballers Ria Percival and Ali Riley, who were made members of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM). The two women took a large share of the honours. They share much of the spotlight in this issue.

A special mention was given to New Zealand's 180th Olympian, Theodora Gotz. She was also recognised. Gotz competed in gymnastics at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. She was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for her continuing service to gymnastics. Her dedication, commitment and unique way of embracing the Olympic Movement made her deserving of the honour. It is always an achievement to be recognised in your own country.

Sports administrator Sarai-Paea Bareman was made a Dame for her services to football administration, while Dr Johanna Wood was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM). They are part of the behind-the-scenes work that athletes need to succeed. Their role is crucial to winning medals.

Sometimes it is work that is not immediately visible. Also honoured was Liz Matthews, President of Curling New Zealand, who was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for her continued service to curling - another major New Zealand sport that did not go unnoticed in the 2024 New Year's Honours list.

"We also have sports administrators from bowling, rugby, swimming and shooting who have been recognised. This is fantastic. Our heartfelt congratulations to all the recipients and our thanks for their contribution to sport and New Zealand society in general," added NZOC Chief Executive Officer Nicki Nicol.