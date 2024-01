Paralympic Games 2020 bronze medalist and 2014 and 2017 Para Taekwondo World champion Amy Truesdale’s journey took a pivotal turn when she transitioned from able-bodied to para-athlete in 2009, Skinclusive reports.

"Being a medal prospect from Tokyo, creating a world-class program, and allowing other athletes to be part of the para program are my biggest achievements so far along with the bronze medal from the 2020 Paralympic Games." Truesdale said.

Truesdale passionately advocates for diversity and equality, believing that events like the Paralympics need to showcase more diverse individuals, offering representation for those often misrepresented.

"I feel sporting events such as the Paralympics need to showcase more diverse individuals, which will hopefully represent individuals who at times may be misrepresented." shi said.

Truesdale is now fully focused on Paris 2024, where she wants to change the colour of the medal she won in Tokyo.