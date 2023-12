The city of Pereira in Colombia will be the epicentre of this major event organised by the International University Sports Federation (FISU) - the Pereira Risaralda - FISU World University Championship Finswimming 2024.

The coffee-growing city of Pereira, the capital of the department of Risaralda in western Colombia, will welcome the world's best university athletes on 26-27 April 2024 as part of the organisation of the FISU World University Championship Finswimming 2024.

Finswimming has been a FISU recognised sport since 2017. In 2022, the sport was organised in the format of the FISU World University Cup in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, and will return to South America after two years.

The event will take place at the Aquatic Sports Complex on 26-27 April 2024, a new aquatic complex that served as the main venue for the National Games of Colombia. It will be able to host high-level competitions such as artistic swimming, diving, and underwater activities, among others.

The event is organised by the Colombian University Sports Federation (ASCUN) and the Colombian Federation of Underwater Activities (FEDECAS). Other activities are planned for the day before and after, from 25 to 28 April.

Located in the coffee region, famous for some of the best Arabica coffee in the world, the complex includes a 20x25x5m diving pool, an Olympic pool measuring 50x25x3m, an old diving pool measuring 15x18m, and a warm-up pool measuring 12x25x1.80m.

The Aquatic Complex will host the event in April 2024. PRESS RISARALDA MUNICIPALITY

It is important to note that there are certain conditions that must be met in order to participate, such as being a citizen of the country represented, being between 18 and 25 years old on 31 December of the year of the event (for 2024, born between 1 January1999 and 31 December 2006).

The competition will include the following events:

Individual events (men and women):



50m AP, 100m SF, 200m SF, 400m SF, 800m SF, 50m BF, 100m BF, 200m BF, 400m BF.



Relay (mixed):



4x50m SF mixed, 4x100m SF mixed, 4x50m BF mixed, 4x100m BF mixed.



A mixed team consists of 4 athletes (2 men and 2 women). Each athlete can participate in individual and relay events. Each delegation may enter two athletes per individual event in both the men's and women's categories.

The number of disciplines per athlete is not limited, with a maximum of 36 athletes allowed per country. Each delegation may register two teams in each relay event and each athlete may participate in more than one relay.