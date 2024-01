Situated in the Italian Alps, Val de Zoldo hosted the first edition of the European University Winter Championships from 18-21 December, organised by the European University Sports Association (EUSA) in collaboration with the local hosts.

One of the stars of the competition was Poland's Maja Chyla, born 22 years ago in Krakow and a student at the University of Jagellonia. She won a gold medal in alpine skiing and was interviewed by EUSA Insider.

How did you get into alpine skiing and how long have you been doing it?

My parents have always loved skiing and when I was three years old they decided to take me on a slope for the first time. I have loved it ever since. At first it was just a hobby but when I was about 12 years old I started to take it a bit more seriously and when I was 17 I began to train professionally.

Have you participated in EUSA events before or is this your first time?

It was my first EUSA event and I really enjoyed the experience!

Have you participated in any other sports events? National and local, which ones?

Yes, I took part in many FIS races all over Europe, in Polish National Championships, European Cups, FISU World University Games, Junior World Championships and academic races in Poland.

Chyla, happy with her experiencie at the European University Winter Championships. EUSA

In what way is taking part in EUSA sports events different from other sports competitions you have taken part in?

I like the fact, that the competitors are students, so we have a similar life - between sport and university classes and we share the same hobbies. The atmosphere is unique and everyone is so nice and happy to be here!

How did you enjoy the European University Championships? Are you happy with your performance?

I really liked the race, it was well organised and the skiing area is really beautiful. I'm really happy with my performance and it was a great experience to stand on the podium and represent Poland and the Jagiellonian University.

What was the most important moment for you during the whole competition?

I loved the moment when I crossed the finish line after the second run and saw that I was in the lead and knew that I was going to win a medal. My friends were cheering and I felt so proud and happy to be here with all these great people.

Maja Chyla loves alpine skiing. INSTAGRAM

How do you think participating in events like this championship can help your development as an alpine skier?

Yes of course. It's an important event, so it's not easy to manage all the emotions. With every important competition like this, I get more confident.

Would you recommend other student athletes to take part in these championships?

It's a great experience - you get to meet people from all over the world, represent your country and university, ski in the most beautiful places in the world and make lots of friends! There are so many reasons to come here

What would be your final message to other student athletes?

You don't have to win to have fun and be proud of yourself. Just do your best and feel the team spirit.