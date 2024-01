Three US athletes are on top of the WT Poomsae rankings

Three US athletes lead the rankings in World Taekwondo’s Poomsae ranking lists. Ryan Real, Minki Seong and Adalis Munoz are in first place in 3 of 6 Poomsae categories.

Real has the best result at the end of the year in the men’s Recognized Poomsae Under 30 category with 214.46 points. Joel van der Veide from the Netherlands is the second and Nicaragua’s Elian Ortega Velasquez is the third.

Seong tops the ranking list in men’s Recognized Poomsae under 40 category with 137.93 points leaving behind Denmark’s Benjamin Harder and Jae Uk Lang from the South Korea.

Munoz is leading the women’s Freestyle Poomsae over 17 category (158.12). Ya-eun Cha from the South Korea is the second and Anastasia Sumenkova - an Individual Neutral Athlete from Russia is the third.

Mexico’s William Arroyo is the leader of men’s Freestyle Poomsae over 17 category with 143.40 points. Nicaragua’s Velasquez is the only athlete to be in the Top 3 of both styles. He is second in the men’s freestyle. NamHoon Lee is in third place after Arroyo and Velasquez.

Mexico's William Arroyo holds the national flag after defeating Nicaragua's Elian Ortega to win the taekwondo men's individual poomsae final of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 © Javier TORRES / AFP

Denmark has two representatives in women’s Recognized Poomsae Top 3s. Eva Sandersen is the best in 2023 ranking list in under 30 category with 363.60 points. Philippines’ Jocel Lyn Ninobla is the second and Kaitlin Marie Reclusado from USA is the third.

Finally Yu-jin Kang from South Korea is on the top of women’s under 40 category with 208 points. Charlotte Pedersen from Denmark is the second and Ana Patricia Pena Perez from the Dominican Republic is the third.