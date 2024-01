One of the most important competitions at the beginning of the year will be this major aquatic event in Doha. As usual, the Qatari capital doesn't hold back and will offer three impressive competition and training venues.

Doha, the capital of Qatar, will host three major facilities with all the necessary amenities for the premier water sports event. In recent years, Doha has built a reputation for hosting major events, including the memorable 2022 FIFA World Cup, Formula 1, Moto GP, major tennis and golf tournaments, and the upcoming 2027 World Basketball Championships.

As you would expect from a country with one of the highest per capita GDPs in the world, no expense is spared when it comes to event infrastructure, whether to provide comfort for the athletes or to impress visitors and fans watching on television.

The Hamad Aquatic Centre is located just 200 meters from the Aspire Dome. WORLD AQUATICS

The first-ever World Swimming Championships in the Middle East will take place in the capital of Qatar from 2-18 February 2024, with over 2,500 elite athletes from more than 190 countries around the world competing.

The 21st FINA World Championships Doha 2024 will have three facilities, each more impressive than the last:





Aspire Dome:

The Aspire Dome is a 40,000 square metre indoor sports arena. WORLD AQUATICS

The Aspire Dome, located in Doha, Qatar, is a state-of-the-art facility that will host the 2024 World Aquatics Championships. For this championship, it has been transformed into the world's largest multi-sport dome for aquatic infrastructure, featuring futuristic style, stunning architecture, world-class amenities, and the capacity to host a variety of sporting events.

The Aspire Dome is a 40,000 square metre indoor sports arena. The total capacity of the Aspire Dome is 15,500 seats in 13 independent multi-sport halls, located adjacent to the Aspire Academy.

Its modern design and state-of-the-art facilities create an ideal environment for hosting prestigious international competitions, such as the World Swimming Championships. It will be the venue for swimming (NAT), artistic swimming (NAR), and water polo (WPO) competitions.





Hamad Aquatic Centre:

The Hamad Aquatic can accommodate 4,500 spectators. WORLD AQUATICS

The Hamad Aquatic Centre is located just 200 metres from the Aspire Dome, allowing fans to move easily between the two impressive venues. It is the chosen venue for the diving competitions and will also host the WPO and NAR training sessions during the Doha 2024 Aquatics World Championships. It is an impressive facility designed to meet the needs of world-class aquatics, with a sustainable 50m pool and a deeper pool for the diving competitions.

The Hamad Aquatic Centre is an ultra-modern aquatic sports complex, built around a five-storey spectator area with a capacity for 4,500 spectators who will enjoy an unparalleled experience. The seating arrangement offers unobstructed views from all angles, allowing spectators to witness every twist, turn, and splash of the athletes.





Doha Old Port:

Doha's Old Port is connected to the city's iconic Souq Waqif. WORLD AQUATICS

Doha Old Port is the venue of choice for open water and high diving competitions. It is an enchanting seaside location steeped in history and charm. Located along Doha's picturesque Corniche Avenue, a kind of waterfront or promenade that the Old Port will offer in a unique and unforgettable setting very close to the city's historic centre.

The Old Port combines modern infrastructure with a touch of traditional Qatari architecture, creating a charming environment for both competitors and spectators. The Old Port features a well-defined course that traverses the blue waters of the Arabian Gulf. Open water swimmers will navigate through a challenging yet rewarding course that showcases the coastal splendour of Doha.

The course has been carefully designed to offer a balanced mix of technicality and panoramic views, providing competitors with an unforgettable experience. The venue offers a unique blend of heritage, aesthetics, and sporting excellence, creating a unique atmosphere.

The Aspire Dome is part of the Aspire Academy in Doha. WORLD AQUATICS

Affordable Tickets:

More than 2,500 elite athletes from over 190 countries will gather in Qatar for the start of the premier event on the global aquatics calendar, with tickets starting at just $10.

The Opening Ceremony will be held at the Aspire Dome on 4 February, following the first days of competition, which will see artistic swimming and diving take place at the Aspire Dome and Hamad Aquatic Centre respectively. Tickets can be purchased for individual events or as multi-session passes

During the Doha 2024 ticket sales period, three ticket categories are offered: Category 1, Category 2, and Multi-Session Pass. Category 1 is priced from QAR 35 to QAR 200 ($10-80), offering privileged seating within the venue. Category 2 tickets are priced from QAR 20 ($5) and the Multi-Session Pass, which is designed for spectators who wish to attend one or more sessions of their chosen sport within a single day of competition, is priced from QAR 200 ($50).