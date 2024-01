The Nakhchivan Palace hosted an event celebrating the achievements of the year as part of the "Heydar Aliyev Year." The event coincided with the commemoration of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year and was used to award outstanding youth in the Autonomous Republic in various fields, including sports.

The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is an enclave belonging to Azerbaijan, located in the Transcaucasia region, with an area of 5363 km² and borders Armenia, Turkey, and Iran.

The event was held at the Nakhchivan Khans Palace, an 18th-century historical and architectural monument located in Nakhchivan. It was the residence of the khans of Nakhchivan before the early 20th century and served as the epicenter of recognition, beginning with a minute of silence in memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who gave their lives for the integrity of our country. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was also played.

Günay Malikqızı, responsible for media affairs at the Authorized Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan, stated during his speech at the event that one of the main directions of Azerbaijan's state policy is youth policy. He emphasized that Azerbaijan's President, Ilham Aliyev, based on the political principles of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, has great confidence in the youth, and actions are being taken to create favorable conditions for them in the country.

In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev has signed decrees to fully utilize the potential of youth for the benefit of the country and their participation in the state administration system.

Congratulating successful youth, Günay Malikqızı pointed out that youth is considered the leading force in society today, and every moment of this period needs to be utilized effectively.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Məcid Seyidov, and the Executive Director of the Youth Fund and national deputy Cəbi Quliyev congratulated the youth and emphasized that the activities of talented youth are appreciated by the state, showing a high level of trust in the leading sectors of society.

Speaking about the achievements of Nakhchivan athletes, the deputy director highlighted that during the year 2023, a total of 225 medals were won in national, international, European, and world competitions, including 67 gold, 67 silver, and 91 bronze medals. One athlete became a European champion, and another became a world champion.