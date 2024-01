Riccardo Fraccari, President of The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), provided an overview of what was a successful 2023 for the Confederation he presides over, thanks to the numerous events and the inclusion in the Olympic program for Los Angeles 2028.

Italian Riccardo Fraccari, President of the WBSC, concluded the year with a general assessment of the achievements of the Confederation he leads. He did not hide his happiness regarding the accomplishment of hosting the inaugural editions of the Baseball Champions League, the Men's U-23 Softball World Cup, the Women's U-15 Softball World Cup, and the Youth Baseball5 World Cup. These events marked a crucial step in the increasingly strong global presence of the sport.

WBSC events included a total of 13 tournaments with 104 teams representing all five continents, showcasing the sport's expanded global reach.

Additionally, the First Youth Baseball5 World Cup took place in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, with the participation of 12 teams from around the world. This urban discipline, played 5v5, provided a platform to showcase a sport set to make its debut at the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal in 2026. The event, hosted by Turkey, situated between Asia and Europe, took place in its Asian capital with almost 6 million inhabitants.

First Youth Baseball5 World Cup in Ankara (Capital of Turkey), with the participation of 12 teams. GETTY IMAGES

Undoubtedly, the highlight of the year was the confirmation of baseball and softball in the sports program for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. The success was the result of many years of hard work by the WBSC, and it marks their participation in the 34th edition of the modern era Games.

Beyond the Olympic announcement, the creation of the WBSC Legacy Club stood out as an excellent example of innovation and evolution for the WBSC. Its goal is to enhance social development worldwide, using baseball/softball as a powerful tool in humanitarian initiatives and legacy projects. Moreover, it will provide new and better opportunities for less developed countries to receive teams and training when needed.

In addition to traditional sports, esports are becoming increasingly established in society, and the WBSC is not lagging behind. The growth of esports is another area of opportunity, and Mr. Fraccari proudly stated the WBSC's position among the leading International Federations in this field. Notable achievements include the inclusion of WBSC eBaseball: POWER PROS in the inaugural Olympic esports series and the launch of the WBSC eBaseball and ePremier12 Series as significant milestones in attracting new generations and audiences to the sport.

Reginald Preciado #7 of Panama tagged out Ryan Clifford #16 of United States. GETTY IMAGES

In a year-end message, the Pisa-native President discussed goals related to ensuring that his sport remains in a strong position in the long term, both on and off the field. He also expressed pride in the publication of the WBSC's first Official Baseball Rules and the progress of the WBSC and its five Continental Associations.

"All that we have achieved aligns with the WBSC Strategic Plan 2022-2028, which focuses on the continuous global growth of baseball/softball and further strengthening our National Federation members. The plan reflects our unwavering commitment to the worldwide strengthening of baseball and softball while ensuring that the WBSC is prepared to lead the sport with integrity and focus," stated the 74-year-old Italian in his year-end message.

Rei Takahashi of Japan pitches during the WBSC Premier 12 Super Round Final baseball game between South Korea and Japan,. GETTY IMAGES





The future, like 2023, is filled with events

Similar to the previous year, this year will feature numerous and significant events for the discipline. Highlights include the inaugural Finals of the Women's Softball World Cup, the Women's Baseball World Cup, and the eBaseball Series, culminating in the flagship WBSC Premier 12 tournament. On the horizon, the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar 2026 (Senegal) and the Olympic Games in Los Angeles 2028 (United States of America) are anticipated.