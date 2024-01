The president of the World Taekwondo Dr. Chungwon Choue spoke about the plans in 2024 in his new year message.

The most important event of the new year is the Olympic Games in Paris. “From commemorating 50 years of founding, we look forward to celebrating 30 years of recognition as an Olympic Sport – a historic decision of the 103rd IOC Session in Paris on September 4, 1994. Coincidentally, the upcoming Olympic Games will also be in Paris on August 7-10 and the Paralympic Games on August 29-31, where Taekwondo will be held in the beautiful Grand Palaise des Champs-Élysées. An iconic sport in an iconic venue.” said Dr. Dhung-won.

The Olympic qualification tournaments will be held in the first half of the year. “Five world-class continental qualification tournaments in Dakar, Sofia, Tai’an, Honiara, and Santo Domingo will offer pathways to Olympic and Paralympic glory for the best Taekwondo athletes. I wish to thank the host cities and wish all athletes good luck in your Road to Paris 2024. This includes the second-ever group of refugee athletes for the IOC Refugee Olympic Team.”

Leading up to the Olympic Games, World Taekwondo will organise yet another joint training camp in Muju in May, which over the past editions have helped coaches and referees develop genuine unity and respect for each other. “There will also be a training camp for the selected referees of Paris 2024 in Monaco in June to ensure the fairest competitions at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”, the president of the WT told.

Junior championships and Poomsae also will be in the spotlight.

“We look forward to the World Taekwondo Junior Championships in Chuncheon in October, the inaugural World Taekwondo Virtual Championships in Singapore in November, and the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Hong Kong, also in November.”

“Finally, This is going to be yet another amazing year for the World Taekwondo Family, as we further cement our status as one of the most respected sports of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements.”, concluded Dr. Choue.