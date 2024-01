The annual wrestling tournament in the northern city of Agadez, Niger, has captivated the vast West African nation. For them, it's more than just a sporting event. Now in its 44th year, the national sabre event is being held under the banner of "defending the homeland," reports AFP.

The Prime Minister is joined by his counterparts from the neighbouring military-ruled countries of Mali and Burkina Faso to watch the competition. "Everyone is tuned in to the wrestling, in offices, in taxis," said sports journalist Issoufou Kodo, who is covering the event live for national radio and in Hausa, one of Niger's national languages. "It's the perfect time to run all possible communications," he added.

With millions of viewers, it's also a boon for sponsors. Companies and patrons pony up the prizes worth tens of millions of CFA francs (up to $16,500) for prizes including best dance, best costume and even best self-praise. This year's ECOWAS prize this year is now known as the Alliance of Sahel States prize, the announcement statted. "Street vendors, traders, everyone benefits," commented Lawel Hamet, a representative of the regional energy company.

Issaka Issaka - real name Kadri Abdou - won his third consecutive Sabre title and the sixth of his career. His would-be opponent, Aibo Hassan, who was ruled out of the tournament with an injury, is propped up on crutches as he watches.

In a sport where fair play and solidarity are de rigueur, when Issaka Issaka won the final, he crossed over and hugged him out of respect. "Traditional wrestling... is something we inherited from our ancestors, so it's normal that people feel attached to this traditional sport that unites Nigeriens," said Hassan.

Action from National Saber championship © AFP

"Thanks to the tournaments, we all know each other. We build strong relationships. We are a family," he enthused. "It's the cement of unity." Social cohesion is one of the watchwords of the event in Agadez, the capital of a region rocked by several Tuareg rebellions in the 1990s and 2000s, and known for its support of the previous elected government.

"Djerma, Hausa, Tuareg - this wrestling brings us together. It's a source of pride for me to come here," said Omar Mahamane, an artist and actor from the capital, Niamey. To the beat of traditional sogolo music, wrestlers from all the teams perform dance together in a cultural display that is particularly popular with spectators. "What I love about wrestling is the musicians, the tradition, the sogolo. Everyone loves to see their culture," comented spectator Mohamed Lamine.

Once practised by villagers to mark the end of the harvest, traditional wrestling became a professional sport in the 1970s under the military regime of Seyni Kountche.

He wanted to promote a "typically Nigerien" sport that "had nothing to do with the West", according to sports journalist Kodo. Since then, "wrestling has become so popular that no regime has been able to neglect it".