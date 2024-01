The Pan American Sports Organisation has revoked the selection of the coastal city of Barranquilla in Colombia for failing to provide promised sponsorship, estimated at around $8 million.

The deadline set by the organisation to provide the economic guarantees necessary to host the Pan American Games in 2027 expired last Saturday, 30 October. In the absence of a response to the request for an extension sent five days earlier, Panam Sports took the irrevocable decision to withdraw the right to host the Pan American Games and to terminate the contract.

In a press release, the organisation stated: "On 19 October in a meeting in Santiago, Chile, and after receiving an official letter from the Colombian authorities dated 25 October, Barranquilla requested an extension of the deadline to fulfil the contract. The proposal was accepted by Panam Sports, which set a new deadline of 30 December 2023, and 30 January 2024," said its president, Neven Ilic, in a message sent to the president of the Colombian Olympic Committee, Ciro Solano Hurtado.

This new breach, despite the extension granted, seems to be the breaking point that ended the relationship for Barranquilla to host the twentieth Pan American Games. The lack of response was the trigger, at least according to the official communication.

🚨COMUNICADO OFICIAL: JUEGOS PANAMERICANOS 2027 📢 pic.twitter.com/jGDuKY1KMd — Panam Sports (@PanamSports) January 3, 2024

Regarding the obligations, they amounted to a total of $8 million, to be paid in two installments – one in December 2023 and the other in December 2024. This obligation was agreed upon but not fulfilled by the Colombians.

The Pan American Games have a long sporting history, dating back to their debut on 25 February 1951 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. More than 2,500 athletes from 22 countries in the Americas participated. Since then, the number of athletes has increased throughout the Americas (South America, Central America and North America).

The Pan American Games have a long sporting history, dating back to their debut on 25 February 1951 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. More than 2,500 athletes from 22 countries in the Americas participated. Since then, the number of athletes has increased throughout the Americas (South America, Central America and North America).

Today, it is the largest international sporting competition after the Olympic Games, with around 7,000 athletes, a figure that rises to almost 10,000 when the participants, officials, referees and logistical support staff are included.

#EnBarranquillaNosVemos 🤩🇨🇴 hoy vivimos lo que un día soñamos… la entrega oficial de la bandera panamericana #Barranquilla2027 en la clausura oficial de @santiago2023



El sueño de todo un país 🇨🇴 por albergar el mayor evento deportivo multidisciplinario de América. pic.twitter.com/zZMtJNi7wV — Juegos Barranquilla y el Caribe 2027 (@baq2027oficial) November 6, 2023

Colombia, which hosted the Games in 1971 in Cali, has lost the chance to organise the most important games in the Americas for the second time due to an "irrevocable decision," according to the Pan American Sports Organisation decision. It also reserved the right to consider legal action for damages against the city that, until a few hours ago, was to host the 20th edition of the Pan American Games.

This decision is a serious setback for Colombia and for the capital of the department of Atlántico. The Games would have left behind not only the infrastructure and the strengthening of local sport, but also the promised economic and tourist development, the creation of jobs and the aforementioned improvements in sports facilities.





¡La bandera Panamericana llegó a Barranquilla! 🇨🇴



Así fue la presentación de la bandera de @PanamSports ante todos los barranquilleros en nuestro emblemático Metropolitano, uno de los escenarios de #Barranquilla2027



¡Compartimos la alegría de ser una ciudad panamericana! pic.twitter.com/Ip6TP3LbJI — Juegos Barranquilla y el Caribe 2027 (@baq2027oficial) November 8, 2023

With the confirmation that Barranquilla will no longer host the event, a replacement must be found quickly as time is running out. Asunción, the capital of Paraguay, has been tipped to win the bid, especially as it already has the structure in place for the Pan American Junior Games in 2025 and could be upgraded for the senior edition.

Along to Barranquilla, Colombia's Bogotá had also submitted a bid, but was ruled out for similar political reasons linked to President Gustavo Petro and his failures. Buenos Aires withdrew for economic reasons, while the cities of Cochabamba (Bolivia) and Quito, the capital of Ecuador, were also in the running.