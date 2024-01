For several years, the International Judo Federation has understood its responsibilities in fighting climate change and global warming and decided to take action to limit its impact on the planet. This included the appointment of two Climate Ambassadors (Sabrina Filzmoser and Flavio Canto) and the launch of initiatives such as 'Plant a Tree,' which was the theme of World Judo Day in 2019.

The most notable action carried out by the IJF takes place during World Judo Tour events, during which awareness of climate-related issues is systematically raised. Messages are given to delegations to advise them that people can all do something for the planet.

Sanda Corak, IJF Education Director, who supervises IJF sustainability activities, declared, "Concern for the environment and endorsement of a broader sustainable agenda is inherent of the IJF activities and an integral part of the management of our organisation. Our main goal is to deliver sustainable events and our efforts are focused on measuring carbon footprints and evaluating the impact that events are having on the environment. Through the education of young athletes we are trying to promote the importance of sustainable activities, not only in sporting environments but also in our everyday lives."

Climate Ambassadors of IJ Sabrina Filzmoser (left) and Flavio Canto © IJF

Larisa Kiss, head of IJF International Relations, said, "It is a pleasure to see that sustainability is more and more interesting for all our event organisers; each national federation identifies some sustainability measures which work in their case and can also decrease their costs or help them to save resources. Every location is different and not all the proposed measures are efficient or relevant everywhere but we are flexible and understand when cultural adaptations are necessary. Furthermore, we note that organising clusters of events in locations geographically close, facilitates ease of travelling and can make delegations’ travel more cost-efficient and thus also more climate friendly. I am optimistic for the future and I believe that in time, continuing to implement simple and effective measures, as well as educating the international judo community, will bring excellent results for judo’s contribution to the fight against climate change.

In 2023, even more was done to reduce the impact of the IJF’s activities on the planet and so it will be in 2024 too, declares on the IJF's official website.