The Executive Committee of Centro Caribe Sports and its President, Luis Mejía, mourn the passing of Judy Simons, former President of the Bermuda Olympic Association and a member of its Board of Directors until last October.

She served the Olympic Movement with her ideals as a leader in various sports bodies such as the International Olympic Committee, Panam Sports, CANOC, the Commonwealth Games Federation and Centro Caribe Sports.

"I am still shocked by the passing of our Bermuda leader, Judy Simons, who was with us full time in the management of Centro Caribe Sports. Her passing last night is a shock to all of us. I still remember the emotion of the recognition we gave her in Chile last October", said President Mejia in a press release on 4 January.

Judy Simons was a member of Centro Caribe Sports in various positions, as treasurer, third vice-president and president of the Ethics Commission during the 2019-2023 administration, where she was a member of the regional sports organisation.

Last October, at the General and Elective Assembly of Centro Caribe Sports, Judy Simons was honoured by the Executive Committee for her contributions, after she made the decision to step down as a leader. She was the wife of former Somerset Cup Match captain Campbell Simons, who predeceased her in September 2021.

Judy Simons has done a lot for sport in Bermuda. CENTRO CARIBE SPORTS

Three months ago, she was honoured at the Panam Games in Santiago de Chile. "I started playing sport almost 70 years ago, when I was seven. Sport has been my whole life. I love sport and I love administration, so I've been very blessed with how I've progressed in my life", she said at the event.

Centro Caribe Sports announced the death of Mrs Simons, 71, in a press release. "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our friend and colleague, Mrs Judy Simons, on 3 January 2024. This sudden and shocking news will be felt around the world," commented BOA president, Peter Dunne.

The announcement cited her 25 years of service to the Commonwealth Games Federation and to the Olympic Movement, which followed a sporting career in field hockey and tennis. "Her contributions to the BOA and Bermuda's sporting community have had a significant impact on the profile of Bermuda, culminating in her retirement as Regional Vice-President (Americas) of the Commonwealth Games Federation".

"Judy's leadership and reputation has done much for the advancement of Bermuda and our athletes. She will be greatly missed by all who benefited from her experience. She often referred to the gold medal of Flora Duffy's gold medal at Tokyo 2020 as the pinnacle of her BOA career, but her legacy will be remembered for years to come".

Judy Simons died on the night of 3 January. CENTRO CARIBE SPORTS

Duffy, who has won the World Triathlon Championship 12 times in various disciplines, took gold at the last Olympic Games in 1hr 55min 36sec ahead of Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown (1hr 56min 50sec). It was the second medal ever won by the British Overseas Territory, 44 years after Clarence Hill's bronze in boxing at Montreal 1976.

BOA Secretary General Branwen Smith-King described Mrs Simons as "a dear friend. I'm devastated by this news and she will be sorely missed. Judy's contribution to sport in Bermuda extends beyond our borders and those of us in the sporting world are indebted to her services. Her passing leaves a legacy that truly cannot be duplicated. Rest in peace, my friend."

BOA First Vice-President Brenda Dale added: "Judy was someone I deeply admired. Her heart was rooted in the Bermuda's sporting community. She dedicated much of her life to fighting for Bermudian athletes at every level possible. She was an inspiration, and her hard work and immense contributions to the sport are greatly appreciated".