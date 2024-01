Phil Mickelson is in agreement with adopting a more amicable stance, as advocated by Rory McIlroy, towards LIV Golf and leaving hostilities behind.

Phil Alfred Mickelson, one of the world's top golfers currently, has expressed his agreement with a friendlier approach and bridging the gap between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. This aligns with Rory McIlroy's recent statements that moments of hostility should be left in the past after apologizing and acknowledging that LIV is a part of the sport, admitting it was a mistake to be so opposed.

Mickelson is a highly respected figure in the circuit, considered one of the greatest players in golf history with a total of 51 professional victories, including six majors: three Masters at Augusta, two PGA Championships, and one British Open. The Californian was among the first players to switch from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV in 2022 and has been one of the prominent supporters of the new series.

Captain Phil Mickelson of HyFlyers GC lines up a putt on the seventh green during Day Two of the LIV Golf Invitational. GETTY IMAGES

Another authoritative voice is that of Northern Irishman McIlroy, who was once a staunch supporter of the U.S.-based PGA Tour and a vocal critic of LIV. He had previously stated that he would prefer retirement over playing LIV Golf but, with the progress of negotiations, he reflected and changed his mind: "I think, at this point, I maybe judged the guys who went to LIV Golf at the beginning a little harshly, and I think it was a bit of a mistake on my part because now I realize not everyone is in my position or Tiger Woods' position," explained McIlroy on the Stick to Football podcast.

It's worth noting that what seemed like a war between the PGA Tour and Saudi capital is no longer so; in fact, they are negotiating a merger or at least incorporating them into the PGA structure. While the discussions did not reach a resolution by the set date (December 31, 2023), they have not concluded, and negotiations remain ongoing. Now, with the support of several players and a change in stance from others – something that seemed impossible months ago – things seem to be moving even closer to a mega circuit that includes everyone, with better prizes and sports quality.

McIlroy's steadfast stance on LIV Golf began to change after he left the PGA Tour Policy Board in November and with the decision of Masters champion Jon Rahm to join the league sponsored by the Saudi sovereign fund last month.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with the Race to Dubai trophy. GETTY IMAGES

McIlroy requested changes to the qualification rules for the Ryder Cup of Europe to ensure that the Spaniard can continue playing in the competition and did not criticize Rahm's decision to accept a contract reportedly worth between $300 and $600 million.

Additionally, his initial stance of betrayal towards colleagues who switched sides to play LIV golf seems to have changed, as reported by the AFP agency regarding the podcast: "I think at this point, I was maybe a little critical of the guys who went to LIV golf at the beginning, and I think it was a mistake on my part because now I realize not everyone is in my position or Tiger Woods' position." He concluded by saying, "We all turn professional to make a living playing the sports we do, and I think that's what I've realized in the last two years. I wouldn't say I've lost the fight against LIV, but I've simply accepted the fact that this is part of our sport now.