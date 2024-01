The Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) are launching a metaverse for fans of the Youth Olympic Games, allowing them to enjoy the event from 19 January through characters who can take part in sports at the Olympic venues and dance to their hearts' content.

The concept of the metaverse is a difficult one to explain, but it is becoming increasingly exciting and more exciting and engaging. Fans can now interact with the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) through a metaverse. A metaverse has been initiated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Gangwon 2024 Organising Committee (YOGOC). What does it mean?

Fans can choose from 30 different characters. They can personalise them, change their hairstyles, dress them up... Believe it or not, the technology goes even further and these avatars can express different emotions, from sadness to happiness, anger or excitement.

This new project is a collaboration between Gangwon Province and Olympic organisations, with support from the Ministry of Science and Information and Communication Technology (MSIT).

If there's one thing people love, it's music, and something that brings joy is dancing. Fans will be able to customise avatars and make them dance. They will see them dancing to YOG-related choreography. Independence and freedom!

The characters will be able to move from one YOG venue to another and explore the Olympic venues through 3D virtual worlds. There are four tourist attractions in the host region that the avatars can visit. Quite a challenge!

It's arrived! 🚨@Gangwon2024 introduces the first Youth Olympic metaverse, inviting fans to experience the Winter YOG in groundbreaking ways!#Gangwon2024 | #YouthOlympics pic.twitter.com/h72PwzkIA7 — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) January 4, 2024

Gangwon 2024 has also launched a "metaverse experience". It will be held at the Gangneung Green City Experience Centre, where simulators will allow participants to feel like they are practising various sports such as skiing, snowboarding, jumping, curling and more. Thanks to advanced technology, the experience is exciting for young and old alike.

All through virtual reality, where fans can compete in online mini-games. The Metaverse also offers the opportunity to try new winter sports and learn about Olympic values.

To make Metaverse as accessible as possible, it features automatic translation into six languages (Korean, English, Spanish, French, Japanese and Chinese). Users can also create their own avatars for their digital experience.The Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games will be held from 19 January to 1 February 2024 and will involve around 1,900 athletes from 81 NOCs.