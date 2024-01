The President of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), Dr. Ary S. Graça, expressed confidence in the Olympic stage as a catalyst for both indoor and beach volleyball, further solidifying their position among the top sports worldwide.

Dr. Ary S. Graça, the Brazilian President of the FIVB, elected to office in September 2012, showed enthusiasm for the upcoming year in volleyball, highlighting the pinnacle moment at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (26 July to 11 August). He emphasized the significance of crucial matches in the qualifiers for teams yet to secure spots in the thirty-third edition of the modern-era Olympic Games.

At 80 years old and a former representative of the "verdeamerela," Graça envisions a significant year for both traditional indoor volleyball and beach volleyball. The Olympic qualification process is underway and will dominate the first half of the year with numerous matches vying for tickets to the French capital.

From May to June, the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2024 will take place as teams compete for the prestigious title and valuable points in the FIVB World Rankings before the last five Olympic qualification spots are determined after the preliminary rounds.

Switzerland's Joana Heidrich (L) blocks a shot by Brazil's Ana Patricia Silva Ramos in Tokio 2020. GETTY IMAGES





Regarding beach volleyball, a discipline increasingly ingrained in the amateur world with immense growth potential, national teams will strive to accumulate points in the FIVB Olympic Ranking to secure participation in the ecumenical event in July.

The first half of the Beach Pro Tour, now entering its third season, presents a crucial opportunity to earn points while captivating fans in fantastic locations worldwide.

The Paris 2024 Games will mark the eighth occasion featuring beach volleyball, debuting in Atlanta 1996. Brazil and the United States stand as the two traditional powerhouses in this sport. Brazil aims for redemption after failing to podium for the first time in Tokyo 2020, while the United States seeks to surpass the seven medals won in its history.





It's worth noting that the Paris 2024 beach volleyball competitions will be held at the iconic Champ de Mars, with the temporary Eiffel Tower stadium hosting all the beach volleyball events.

A total of 24 teams per gender will participate in Paris. France secured its place as the host country, while the remaining slots will be determined by the two winning pairs (one male and one female) from the 2023 Beach Volleyball World Championship. Additionally, the top 17 teams (per gender) in the FIVB Olympic Ranking, considering performances from January 1, 2023, to June 10, 2024, will qualify. Valid events for ranking results include the 2023 FIVB Senior World Championship, Beach Pro Tour (Elite, Challenge, Future, and Finals), and Finals of recognized Continental Tours. The last 5 slots per gender will be assigned in the five Olympic Continental Tournaments, guaranteeing passage to the winning pairs. The final phase of these events will take place from13-23 June 2024.

As for indoor volleyball, the action will unfold in the South Paris Arena, located within Paris Expo. With France defending its men's title from Tokyo 2020, an intense competition is anticipated, brimming with sporting excellence, ensuring full and lively stands, and an electric atmosphere.

Ricardo Souza hits the ball in front of Argentina's Luciano de Cecco, Sebastian Sole and Ezequiel Palacios in the men's bronze medal volleyball match between Argentina and Brazil during the Tokyo 2020. GETTY IMAGES





Volleyball activities won't cease with Paris; in addition to sporting competitions, attention will turn to the FIVB World Congress. The longstanding Brazilian at the helm of the FIVB stated, "This year, we are excited to launch the FIVB Foundation, a project close to my heart and ready to shape a better world through volleyball. This initiative will leverage the global reach and power of our sport to connect, serve, and inspire communities worldwide, marking a significant step in our commitment to make a positive impact through volleyball.