Shakib Al Hasan, one of the greatest Bangladeshi cricketers of all time and ranked number one in all disciplines, has won a landslide victory in the constituency of the western city of Magura to secure a seat in parliament. Al Hasan will combine cricket and politics.

The 36-year-old is regarded as one of the best players in Bangladesh's history. He was praised for his resounding victory by the district administrator, Abu Naser Beg.

Shakib Al Hasan will combine cricket with legislative duties. GETTY IMAGES

The Bangladesh captain declined to comment following the final result. He is expected to be the candidate of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ruling Awami League party, which is widely expected to win a fifth term in power after the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party boycotted the election, according to AFP.

At the time, he admitted that he was worried about the challenges ahead and that the competition was still made him nervous. "Competition and challenges are always there, whether you have a small team or a big team," he said. He used the language of the sport, in which he has made history and will continue to do so.

Shakib's campaign has forced him to take a temporary break from cricket. He has also had to deal with doubts about his continuity and possible debates about his political activities. "Have I retired?" he asked during the campaign, dismissing the notion that he couldn't balance his sporting and political careers. If I'm not retired, why is this question being asked?"

Shakib Al Hasan made his professional debut at the tender age of 19. GETTY IMAGES

Shakib is the only person to have been ranked number one by the International Cricket Council in all formats at the same time. He was just 19 when he made his international debut in 2006 as a versatile batting all-rounder at the country's leading sports academy.

By the following year, he had already become a star, scoring a fifty in a David and Goliath World Cup clash against India - a victory still revered by Bangladeshi fans. Since then, no one has been able to repeat such the feat, making him a highly respected figure in the country. In elections and throughout his political career, it is this strength that he can use to persuade voters. At 36, he's still got plenty of energy for both cricket and politics.