The National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine recently unveiled the best athletes of 2023 in a ceremony that honoured not only the athletes but also the coaches who performed exceptionally well in another challenging year due to the conflict with Russia.

In a statement published on its website, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, the IOC-recognised governing body of Ukrainian sport since its establishment in 1993, named its best athletes and coaches of the year. Ukrainian swimmer Oleksandr Zheltiakov was named best young athlete and high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh best female athlete.

Mahuchikh, who became world champion and won gold in the high jump at the third European Athletics Championships, successfully defended her title in the Diamond League title and won gold at the European Indoor Championships. In recognition of her success, Mahuchikh's personal coach, Tetiana Stepanova, was named Coach of the Year.

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. GETTY IMAGES

In terms of rising stars, the Best Young Athlete of the Year award went to 18-year-old swimmer Oleksandr Zheltyakov, who has already made a significant mark on the world of swimming. He is a two-time junior world and European champion and has qualified for the Olympic Games in the 100m and 200m backstroke.

He has won three medals at the World Junior Swimming Championships and nine (two gold, five silver, and two bronze) at the European Junior Championships. His personal coach, Oleksandr Kulik, was named the Best Young Athlete Coach of the Year for his role in refining Zheltyakov's skills and guiding him to international recognition.

Mahuchikh and Zheltyakov, the best Ukrainian athletes in 2023. NOC UKRAINE

The Athletics Federation of Ukraine and the Central Sports Club of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also recognised for their contribution to the preparation of the athletes, with Mahuchikh in particular being honoured for her achievements. With 200 days to go until the start of the Olympic Games, Ukraine has already secured 51 athletes for Paris 2024.

In a country with around 6 million refugees, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), this significant number of athletes who will take part in the Summer Games in the French capital from 26 July is a remarkable achievement.