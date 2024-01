The Vietnamese taekwondo team went on a long journey to train and compete in order to be in shape for one of the most important competitions of the year - Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifying tournament, Lao Dong reports

Currently, the entire team including Truong Thi Kim Tuyen, Bac Thi Khiem, Nguyen Hong Trong, Nguyen Yen Nhi, Tran Thi Anh Tuyet, Pham Minh Bao Kha, is in Korea to practise and accumulate experience. According to the plan, the taekwondo team will train in Korea, then participate in international tournaments in Canada and USA.

After it the team will return to Vietnam and will focus on the Olympic qualifiers which will be held in China in March 2024.

Taekwondo is a sport that brought the first ever Olympic medal to the Vietnamese sport. Trần Hiếu Ngân took home a silver in Taekwondo in the Women's -57 kg category at Sydney 2000. Since then, taekwondo has received major investment with many domestic and international training programs, hiring Korean experts to train, and participating in major tournaments.

Now the most expectations are with 2017 World silver medalist Truong Thi Kim Tuyen. She participated at Tokyo 2020 and is looking for her second Olympic Games. At the 2023 World Championships in Baku she reached the quarterfinals of the women's 49 kg weight category.