Two athletes to represent Uzbekistan at the Paralympic Games for the first time

The World Taekwondo Federation has published a ranking that provides licences for the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, UzA reports.

Five of Uzbekistan's Paralympians advanced to the Paralympic Games, two of them for the first time. They are Ziyoda Isokova (-47 kg), Guljanoy Naimova (+65 kg), Zukhriddin Tokhirov (-63 kg), Javokhir Alikulov (-70 kg) and Asad Toshtemirov (-80 kg). Naimova is the reigning Paralympic champion, Alikulov and Toshtemirov will debut in Paralympic Games in Paris.

The para-taekwondo team of Uzbekistan was represented by three athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.