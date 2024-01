The Global Esports Federation (GEF) is updating its senior executive team to drive innovation and growth over the next four years. The organisation is preparing to change and meet the "evolutionary expectations" predicted by its CEO, Paul J. Foster.

The Global Esports Federation is in the process of revitalising itself for the immediate future. With the launch of the GEF 5.0 strategy for the 2024-2028 cycle, the leaders of the organisation, which has experienced tremendous growth since its inception in 2019, are looking to modernise by restructuring its framework.

These changes underline GEF's commitment to innovation, impact and growth in the dynamic world of eSports and entertainment. The challenges ahead, with the possibility of the first-ever Esports Olympics in 2026, are significant and will be critical to the consolidation of the community. GEF CEO Paul J. Foster announced the formation of the Senior Executive Team (SET), which will oversee key strategic areas.

Rustam Aghasiyev, Head of Human Resources, leads the Executive Office Division. He oversees the Global Esports teams, GEFcon, GEFestival and Global Brand and Communications. Mark Chay, Development Director, leads the Commercial and Administration department. He focuses on business partnerships, revenue and the Finance, Business and People teams.

The next four years will see exponential growth in Esports. GETTY IMAGES

Mario Cilenti, Director of Operations, leads the Operations departemnt, overseeing all operations, community and membership. He will work with the newly promoted Executive Director of Programs and Content, Eric F. Brinkley, to lead the global events programme, esports teams and content. Thanos Karagrounas, Impact Director, leads the Strategy and Impact department, focusing on strategic partnerships with international organisations.

He will also continue as Operations Director for the Global Esports Academy. CEO Paul J. Foster expressed confidence in the new positions and explained the need for the update: "With innovation comes change. We believe these strategic appointments will meet the evolving expectations of our #worldconnected community. I am inspired every day by the collective ability of our teams to innovate, build and grow, and we look forward to shaping this next chapter together."

"From our global headquarters in Singapore and strategic hubs around the world, the Global Esports Federation promotes the credibility, legitimacy and prestige of Esports. Driven by our universal values and member federations, we bring together athletes, gamers, developers, publishers, community partners and sports organisations. In addition to running a prestigious portfolio of global events, we work with our strategic partners on several Global Social Impact Initiatives (GSII) designed to create positive social impact," concluded Paul J. Foster.

The biggest challenge for this new alternative is to organise the first Esports Olympic Games. GETTY IMAGES

Contacts between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japanese authorities will intensify in the coming weeks. The aim is to confirm the country as a possible host for the first edition of the Olympic Games. If this happens, the GEF will have its work cut out for it, as it will be an unprecedented event. Saudi Arabia will also be hosting the World Cup this year.

The federation is based in Singapore. It was here that the first Olympic Week of Esports took place in 2023. The success of this event is still fresh in everyone's mind. It demonstrated the importance of this form of gaming and this market on a global scale. More than 500,000 unique participants and over six million views on the live channels were recorded during the week. With all of this in mind, the organisation's leaders are keen to prepare for what lies ahead.