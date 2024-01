Interest in taking part in the upcoming European Universities Games Debrecen-Miskolc is very high, with many applications already received. The excitement for the next edition of the Games in Hungary is growing.

The 2024 European Universities Games will take place in less than six months, from 12-24 of July, in the two great cities of Debrecen and Miskolc, and will be the biggest university sports event organised in the country since the 1965 Summer Universiade. They will be held under the theme "More than Games" and is expected to welcome a large number of athletes from across Europe's leading universities, who will be able to represent their respective universities by competing in 17 different sports and taking part in a wide range of educational and social activities. The sports on offer are 3x3 basketball, badminton, basketball, beach handball, beach volleyball, chess, football, futsal, handball, judo, karate, kickboxing, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball and water polo. Students with disabilities are particularly encouraged to take part in Para Table Tennis.





Registration is open, and applications can be submitted by the national university sports organisations in Europe, under the umbrella of the European University Sports Association (EUSA) - the license-holder of the European Universities Games. The priority registration deadline is 1 February 2024, with the possibility of an extended registration deadline of 1 March 2024 if there are still places available in the designated sports. The vision behind the European Universities Games 2024 is that of two universities and two cities coming together to make this the most memorable sporting event ever. The EUG 2024 Organising Committee is working tirelessly to ensure that the Games are an unforgettable experience for all participants. With state-of-the-art facilities and a vibrant atmosphere, Debrecen and Miskolc are ready to welcome athletes, coaches, and spectators from all over Europe. The Games will not only be a celebration of sport, but also an opportunity for cultural exchange and the building of lasting links between universities.

Debrecen and Miskolc are already waiting for the European Universities Games. EUSA

Everyone involved person in the European Universities Games in Debrecen and Miskolc, will have the chance to enjoy the event as a sports festival, where the celebration of European university sport will bring new memories, new sporting opportunities, competitive spirit, and fun. All this will create another great edition of the European Universities Games and a new legacy.

As in the past, volunteers will play a very important key role in the realisation of this event and will have the opportunity to gain valuable professional experience and to develop their individual competences, as well as to explore their passion for sport, organising sports events, and becoming future leaders in the sports community.

For more information about the event and how to register, please visit www.eug2024.eu