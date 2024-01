After announcing the first Torchbearers, the Team Relay captains, Paris 2024 has had good news for the majority - 80% - of the 11,000 people who will have the unique experience of carrying the Torch on the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Torch Relay.

As key events marking the start of the Games and the celebrations, the Olympic and Paralympic Torch Relays, supported by their official sponsors, Coca-Cola, Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne, are unique occasions that set the Olympic and Paralympic Games apart from any other sporting event in the world. The arrival of the Olympic Flame in Marseille on board the three-mast ship Belem on 8 May 2024, will mark the start of the Torchbearers' journey across France. Of the 11,000 Torchbearers (10,000 for the Olympic Torch Relay and 1,000 for the Paralympic Torch Relay), 80% received confirmation on Monday that they will be carrying the torch on one of the two ships. The final identities will be revealed between now and April. Some will be kept secret until the last moment to maintain the element of surprise, especially for athletes and celebrities.

The Torchbearers now selected will join the large family of Forerunners, all those who live and breathe sport on a daily basis and who will make the Paris 2024 Torch Relay a success. Whether they are anonymous or well known to the public, they will be the first faces of this Relay. What they all have in common is that they share one of the three energies that define the Torch Relay's identity: the energy of sport, the energy of the communities or the energy of the regions.

Last torchbearer of Day 1, Yoshihide Muroya, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. GETTY IMAGES

Take the example of those selected as part of the Club Paris 2024 campaign: Benjamin, a 43-year-old musician who has cycled across France despite being a quadriplegic; Hayet, a 21-year-old volunteer who is committed to education through sport in priority neighbourhoods; Marc, an experienced sportsman who, at the age of 70, cannot get enough of extreme challenges; Marie, 37, who works every day to combat chronic diseases and help children with autism; William, a 30-year-old skipper who is passionate about nautical innovation; and Ranitea, a 19-year-old Polynesian student who is strongly committed to the developing women's sport.

The Torchbearers will be of all ages, 50% are women and 50% are men, representing 100% of the French departments, and will pave the way for the Games and the celebrations. By carrying the Olympic Flame and the Paralympic Flames through the streets of France, the Torchbearers will mark the start of the celebrations throughout the country. From 8 May 2024, when the Olympic Flame arrives in Marseille aboard the Belem, they will raise the level of excitement in each region to prepare the public for the arrival of the Games.

For almost three months, from 8 May to 26 July 2024, 10,000 Olympic Torchbearers will meet the French people in more than 400 towns and cities, including five overseas regions (French Guiana, Reunion Island, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe and Martinique), before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. They will re-mobilise the country for the return of the Paris 2024 the Paralympic Games. Over four days, from 25 to 28 August 2024, the Paralympic Torch Relay will pass through more than 50 towns and cities before arriving in the heart of the capital for the Opening Ceremony at the Place de la Concorde. The selection of the Torchbearers has mobilised the entire Paris 2024 ecosystem since 1 June 2023.

Chinese torchbearers at the beginning of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Torch Relay. GETTY IMAGES

For the selection of the Torchbearers, from 1 June to 15 October 2023, Paris 2024 mobilised a large number of partners from its ecosystem, with their strong commitment to engagement and their links with the regions: the Official Sponsors of the Torch Relay, corporate partners, the sporting movement, the stakeholders of the Games and the regions visited by the relays all contributed to this selection in various ways: applications, sponsorships, competitions, prize draws, etc. All those selected share one of the three energies of the Torch Relay: the energy of sport, the energy of the communities or the energy of the regions.

More than 100,000 applications and/or nominations were collected through the various campaigns run by the two sponsors of the Torch Relay and Club Paris 2024:

-30,000 nominations via the Club Paris 2024 campaign - ending on 30 June 2023.

-15,000 candidates via the Coca-Cola campaign - deadline 15 October 2023.

-55,000 candidates via the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne campaigns – ending on 30 September 2023.

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024: "The Torch Relay is a human adventure, represented by the stories of each Torchbearer. Whether they are athletes or sports enthusiasts, committed to their local communities or involved in meaningful community projects, the people we call the Forerunners represent the richness and diversity of our society. With them, the Torch Relay will be a wonderful moment of openness, transmission and sharing. Congratulations to all our Torchbearers. We look forward to seeing you on the streets of France to share this fabulous adventure together!"

Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee. GETTY IMAGES

Claire Revenu, Coca-Cola General Manager, Olympic and Paralympic Games 2024: "The Torchbearers we have selected have been chosen for their unique backgrounds and stories. Their role will be more than just passing on the torch, they will be the bearers of a powerful message, spreading the unity that is the hallmark of the Olympic Games. By carrying the flame, they will represent openness, sharing and transmission between individuals, cultures and nations, reinforcing the idea that sport can inspire the world to unite in a celebration of achievement, excellence and fair play."

"I would like to thank all those who have placed their trust in us and shared a part of their story with us. Among them, we have selected consumers, young people from Sport dans la Ville, but also company employees, athletes, content creators, public figures, partners and customers," she added.

Pierre-Laurent Berne, Development Director at Banque Populaire: "We are delighted to be involved in the Olympic and Paralympic Torch Relays and to take this opportunity to highlight those who are the pride of all our regions by making a name for themselves in their own field. We share with all future torchbearers the success and energy of their endeavours. We look forward to sharing these unforgettable moments with them."

Jacques-Olivier Hurbal, Development Director at Caisse d'Epargne: "As a sponsor of the Olympic and Paralympic Torch Relays, Caisse d'Epargne is proud to be able to shine a spotlight on the women and men who inspire our regions and help to create a bond of commitment and coexistence. The Torchbearers will represent these contributions in the local context to which we are committed as regional cooperative banks."