Mexico has withdrawn from the race to host the 2036 Olympic Games. The president of the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM), Maria José Alcalá, announced, following the presentation of new sponsors for the national team, which will participate in Paris 2024.

Former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and the COM announced in October 2022 Mexico's intention to host the Olympic Games in 2036 or 2040.

This would be the second time in history that the country has hosted the universal event, after the XIX Olympic Games in 1968.

"We've spoken with the International Olympic Committee and we've seen that the competition is very tough," the former diver told the press after presenting the new sponsors of the Mexican team that will participate in Paris 2024.

CAMBIO DE PLANES



México 🇲🇽 baja su candidatura en busca de los Juegos Olímpicos de Verano del 2036 y se perfila por buscar la sede de los Juegos Olímpicos de verano DE LA JUVENTUD que corresponden a ese mismo ciclo olímpico, es decir, del 2032: pic.twitter.com/3HdeehiBXa — Katy (@katilunga) January 16, 2024

The IOC's Commission for the Future Olympic Games - Host Cities - has predicted that the number of bids for the 2036 event could be as high as ten.

The IOC has amended the Olympic Charter to make it more flexible. It has changed the date of the election from 7 years before the Games and changed the host city from a single city/region/country to several cities, regions or countries.

Alcalá's rejection of Mexico leaves Poland, Turkey, Indonesia and India as the remaining candidates to host the 2036 Olympic Games., which will follow Paris 2024, Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032.

Estoy muy contenta de compartirles que a partir de hoy @Grupo_bimbo, una gran empresa mexicana, será patrocinador del @com_mexico, acompañando a las y los atletas en el sueño olímpico no solo de @Paris2024 sino hasta Los Ángeles 2028. ⁰Muchas gracias por confiar y apoyar a… pic.twitter.com/Y37dYuUIuo — Mari Jose Alcala, OLY (@maryjosealcala) January 16, 2024

Mexico will now only consider bidding for the Youth Olympic Games, Alcalá Izaguirre said. "We are turning around to see if we can bid for the Youth Olympic Games, where we would have a great chance."

The 2026 edition of the Youth Olympic Games will be held in Dakar, Senegal, with no host named for 2030 or beyond. "It would be before the 2036 Games... We are in discussions with the IOC.".

Alcalá added that Mexico could also submit its bid for the 2027 Pan American Games, after Nuevo León and Guadalajara expressed interest in hosting the continental event following the withdrawal of the organisation from Barranquilla, Colombia, by Panam Sports for failure to comply with the contract.