The Veterans and Kata World Championships will be held in Las Vegas in 2024. The announcement was made by Denis Weisser, Chairman of the IJF Veterans Commission.

"Dear Judo Family, on behalf of the IJF Veterans’ Commission, I wish you a Happy New Year and please receive my best wishes for you and your families. We are proud and happy to officially inform you that the 2024 World Veterans and Kata Championships will be held in Las Vegas, USA," said Weisser.

"The event will take place in November 2024, starting with the Veterans event and followed by the Kata event. More information will be released at the end of February. Please mark your calendars. I wish to see you there. Viva Las Vegas!," he added.

The last edition of the Veterans and Kata double event was held with great success in Abu Dhabi last October and November. The capital of the United Arab Emirates will also host the next World Senior Championships in May 2024.

The 2024 Veterans and Kata flagship event will therefore mark the grand return of world judo to American soil. While all eyes will be on the USA, which will host the next Olympic Games (LA 2028) after those of Paris 2024, Las Vegas will shine with a thousand lights in the Nevada desert around the judo family.