Australian weightlifter Andrew Ciancio has been banned for 12 years by the Australian Weightlifting Federation for the presence of a metabolite of a prohibited substance and the use of a prohibited substance.

Ciancino returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) from an Out-of-Competition doping control test on 5 September 2022. The sample was analysed at the Australian Sports Drug Testing Laboratory, part of the National Measurement Institute, and revealed the presence of a metabolite of drostanolone, a prohibited substance.

The athlete's anti-doping rule violation, related to his out-of-competition test on 5 September 2022 was considered his "second violation" within a ten-year period. In July 2015, Ciancino was disqualified for eight years (from 2013) while representing New Zealand.

The Drug Free Sport NZ brought the case after a series of incidents in 2013 in which Ciancio could not be located for drug testing because he had provided false "whereabouts" information. He returned to active sport in 2021, aged 43, and began representing Australia in various veterans and masters tournaments.

Ciancio is now banned from participating in any sport that has adopted an anti-doping policy that complies with the World Anti-Doping Code until 5 September 2034. He is also prohibited from competing in any non-signatory professional league or in any event organised by a non-signatory International Event organisation or a non-signatory national-level event organisation.