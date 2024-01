Malcolm Lee, a student at the University of British Columbia (UBC), has created a mini-NFL for young people with the help of former U Sports athletes. He also runs a platform called Showtime Digital, which aims to shine a light on talented athletes and their stories.

Ahead of his time, UBC Thunderbird alumnus Malcolm Lee is an ambitious and innovative entrepreneur. Inspired by the NFL, the former student worked with U Sports alumni to create a mini-NFL for youth.

He approached NFL Flag Vancouver about collaborating with his brand because he knew it would be a perfect opportunity to support grassroots football in British Columbia. "They run a youth league in Vancouver, and with the Olympics now including flag football, we thought it would be a cool idea to do an NFL-style trial," Lee said, as quoted by the official U Sports page.

Lee runs an online platform called Showtime Digital, which was founded by NFL and CFL players to highlight up-and-coming athletes and their stories. Along with Showtime Digital, NFL Flag Vancouver worked to organise a camp in North Vancouver that would host the top 130 high school football players in the province, as well as a group of young people from Grade 3 to Grade 7, all looking to prepare for potential future college football opportunities.

"We are committed to equipping young talent with skills and values that extend far beyond the field," said Bashiru Sise-Odaa, UBC football alumnus and director of player development for NFL Flag Vancouver.

The NFL is always the benchmark to follow. UBC THUNDERBIRDS

Everyone contributes. The list of former U Sports football players, the current CFL and NFL players and the coaching staff was endless. They all contributed. The names, thanks to the documentation provided by U Sports, are listed in detail below:

The youngsters were assessed in a number of different events, including the 40m sprint, the L-drill and the long jump. They were also assessed by coaches. The intention is that there will be a legacy and a link between the young people and the veterans who can teach them the trade. "O'Connor said: "Our goal is to connect current college and professional athletes with the next generation of youth. "Kids need to dream, and they need to dream big.

The trial involved many of the top former players and coaches. USPORTS

The young talents were filmed as they practised in each discipline, and the footage was later sent to the best mentors and professionals for analysis. "I try to make sure we leave better than we found. Something that can open doors for the kids in the short to medium term, the footage goes straight to some head coaches. Western Mustangs head coach Greg Marshall will have access to it, as will Laurier head coach Michael Faulds and UBC head coach Blake Nill," says Lee.

This is undoubtedly an opportunity for all the participants in this new competition, which has been prepared thanks to the ingenuity and initiative of the former Thunderbirds player between 2015 and 2018. He returns home after a season at the University of Nevada. "Growing up in Vancouver, I was privileged to have a lot of the older guys around me," Lee said. "And they passed on knowledge and skills to me, so it's like a cycle. Now it's my opportunity to reach out to the local guys."

Lee was named a Canada West All-Star in 2017. Lee added that he wanted to make sure everyone involved walked away with something. "I told the kids, if you come and you don't learn anything, it's on us; you'll be reimbursed." Not to be outdone, his other project, Showtime Digital's next venture, is an app due for release towards the end of 2024 that will connect young people with their idols. It will allow them to interact with them. They will learn first-hand and be motivated to keep growing.