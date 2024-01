Last Tuesday, the second edition of the festival, which aims to promote the Olympic movement, opened at the Azerbaijan State Song Theatre named after Rashid Behbudov. In addition to films, a video clip of the NOC anthem was shown.

The festival was created to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the National Olympic Committee (NOC). The second edition of the "National Festival of Television Films and Sports Programmes" was held at the Azerbaijan State Song Theatre named after Rashid Behbudov.

NOC Vice-President Genghis Husseinzade, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Deputy Minister Mariana Vasilieva, President of the National Paralympic Committee Hidayat Abdullayev, members of the NOC Executive Committee and the Festival Jury, as well as representatives of the sports community attended the festival, which was created to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the National Olympic Committee (NOC). NOC Vice-President and President of the Festival Organising Committee Genghis Husseinzade took the floor and explained the significance of the Festival: "As you know, the first 'National Festival of Television Films and Sports Programmes' was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the NOC.

The festival is a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the National Olympic Committee in 2022. NOC AZERBAIJAN

The festival was so successful that we decided to hold it every two years. Not only TV channels, private studios and creative collectives were actively involved, but we also included local sports federations. We knew that they had gained a lot of experience in this area as well. I am sure that the second festival will be a success. The three best films according to the jury will be awarded on the Day of Sport and Physical Education.

I wish that artistic films about our athletes, who proudly represent Azerbaijan with pride in the world, wave our tricolour flag, interpret our anthem, will be made soon. I believe that artistic films on this subject will be made soon, and after two years, we will determine the winners in the artistic film nomination." The event was also used to present the new video clip of the National Olympic Committee's anthem and the first edition of the "National Festival of Television Films and Sports Programmes," as well as to display a promotional poster for "Club Judo 2012", a partner of the festival.

The music video for the National Olympic Committee's anthem has been unveiled. NOC AZERBAIJAN

This was followed by the screening of some of the outstanding works to be presented at the festival. One of the most representative films was "Erdoğrul," made about Azerbaijani Olympic champion Toghrul Asgarov, one of the country's most prominent athletes, who has participated in two Olympic Games, winning gold in the 65kg category in London 2012 and silver in Rio 2016. He also won silver at the 2010 World Championships and gold at the 2012 European Championships. In the documentary, was shown section "Olympic Odyssey," dedicated to the independent Olympic champions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2019 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The partner of the second "National Festival of TV Films and Sport Shows" is the public club "Club Judo 2012", and the information partners are the TV channels AZTV, MIR, İdman TV, CBC Sport, ARB, İTV and Space, as well as the portals "olympic. az, olimpnews.az, Trend, milli.az, day.az, azernews.az, idmanvəbiz, turkicworld, Olimpiya Dünyası newspaper and Sportsman magazine. The festival aims to popularise various sports and extreme sports and to promote a healthy lifestyle, especially among children, as well as the principles of the Olympic movement. Through the visual appeal of images and the appeal of films and documentaries, children's curiosity will be aroused and healthy habits will be promoted.