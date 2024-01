At a ceremony held at the Athens Concert Hall, 72 athletes were honoured for their successes at the World and European Championships, as well as those who qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Hellenic Olympic Committee President Spyros Capralos welcomed guests to a gala at the Athens Concert Hall, where 72 athletes were honoured for their achievements in 2023.

He said: "Now we not only have a great team for Paris, we have a great team! Water polo and athletics have greatly enriched the Hellenic delegation. I hope it will grow with more athletes of the same quality and ambition. It is a blessing to take part in the Olympic Games. It is a dream. And I hope that as many people as possible will be part of this dream"

"Dear athletes, you are great because you are trying to achieve what you are trying to achieve in adverse circumstances. Dear ministers, you have already recognised the problems and you have taken the first big step by securing the financial resources for the sports facilities. We must all work together to create the conditions that will allow Greek athletes to live up to their talent, dedication and great potential. We owe it to them," added Capralos.

Greece's women's water polo team won the bronze medal at the last European Championships. GETTY IMAGES

His words were a thank-you to the real protagonists, the athletes who, through their dedication, can bring pride to the sport. A total of 72 athletes who were successful in 2023 were honoured in a meticulously prepared ceremony, including medallists at the World and European Championships, those who qualified for the Paris Olympic Games, medallists at the 2023 European Games (Krakow-Malopolska, Poland) and the 2023 European Youth Olympic Festival (Maribor, Slovenia).

President Capralos was joined at the ceremony by several dignitaries, including Deputy Minister of Sports Yannis Vroutsis, Minister of Rural Development Lefteris Avgenakis, General Secretary of Sports Giorgos Mavrotas, Mayor of Athens Haris Doukas, Mayor of Thessaloniki Stelios Angeloudis, former ministers and deputy ministers Fani Petralia and Giorgos Lianis, members of the HOC General Assembly and personalities from the world of sport.

The athletes were the stars of the event and the most emotional moment was the tribute to the national women's water polo team, who had just returned from the European Championships in Eindhoven, where they won the bronze medal and qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The team's coach, Alexia Kammenou, said: "I would like to thank the Greek Olympic Committee. All the girls gave it their best."

Greece played Italy for bronze in the European Water Polo Championship. GETTY IMAGES

Here is the list of the 72 athletes honoured by sport:

-Athletics: Miltiadis Tentoglou, Emmanuel Karalis, Antigoni Drisbioti, Nikos Andrikopoulos, Dimitris Antonatos, Giannis Gartsios, Ioulianna Roussou, Maria Raphaelidou, Vladimiros Andreadis, Paschalis Gennikis, Pavlos Kriaras, Evina Panagiotou, Maria Raphaelidou and Nikos Siderenios.

-Shooting: Anna Korakaki, Makis Mitas, Babis Chalkiadakis, Nikos Mavrommatis, Emmanuela Katzouraki and Christina Moschi.

-Rowing: Stefanos Douskos, Petros Gaidatzis, Antonis Papakonstantinou, Evangelia Anastasiadou, Christina Bourbou, Zoe Fitsiou and Dimitra – Eleni Kontou.

-Fencing: Dora Goundoura and Despina Georgiadou.

-Gymnastics: Lefteris Petrounias and Seraphim Eminidis.

-Swimming: Christian Golomeev, Apostolos Christou, Stergios Bilas, Apostolos Siskos, Anna Ntountounaki, Despina Pyrili and Vangelis Doumas.

-Artistic swimming: Sofia Malkogeorgou and Evangelia Platanioti.

-Men’s national water polo team.

-Women’s national water polo team.

Tentoglou with his gold medal in the long jump at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023. GETTY IMAGES

-Wrestling: Maria Prevolaraki, Giorgos Kougioumtsidis and Dauren Kourougliev.

-Cycling: Giorgos Bouglas.

-Taekwondo: Apostolos Telikostoglou, Konstantinos Chamalidis and Konstantinos Dimitropoulos.

-Equestrian: Ioli Mytileneou.

-Alpine skiing: Alexandros Ginnis.

-Karate: Stefanos Xenos, Dionysis Xenos, Giorgos Tzanos, Konstantinos Mastrogiannis, Georgina Xenou, Kelly Kydonaki and Konstantina Chrysopoulou.

-Kickboxing: Giorgos Tsambodimos Leovaris and Semeli Zarmakoupi.

Muaythai: Kyriakos Bakirtzis

The Gala concluded with another tribute, this time for table tennis player Kallinikos Kreanga, who retired at the age of 50.