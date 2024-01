The Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) endorsed the gymnast Georgia-Rose Brown ceasing to compete for Australia and allowing her to do so for New Zealand.





The Executive Committee of The International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed the acceptance of the athlete Georgia-Rose Brown's nationality change. This complies with the provisions of Rule 41 of the Olympic Charter, as indicated in the press release issued to that effect. Consequently, the 28-year-old athlete will cease to compete for Australia and will do so under the New Zealand flag.

In this regard, the IOC acted in accordance with the Guidelines on Athlete Expression for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The decision allows athletes to express their opinions during the games and is currently in effect based on another condition: the acceptance by the Olympic Committee of the country the athlete represented before the change request.

Georgia Rose Brown of Australia competes in the Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification at the SECC Precinct during Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games. GETTY IMAGES

On 18 January 2024, Georgia-Rose Brown, a silver medalist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games representing Australia, was one of the two gymnasts approved for a change of nationality.

This kind of change in national representation is more common than one might think, especially among those with dual citizenship. Some do it to seek better opportunities by competing under the flag of Olympic powerhouses, while others do it due to promises of improvements in the sports training process. Some adopt the flag of the country inherited from their families, while others obtain citizenship over time as legal residents.

Georgia-Rose Brown of Victoria competes on the Floor during the Australian Gymnastics Championships. GETTY IMAGES





Those who follow "Jus Sanguinis" are nationals of their countries regardless of their place of birth, as nationality is derived from blood, as is the case with Italy, which follows customs and traditions dating back to the Roman Empire.

Although changing nationality of representation is more common than it seems, it has its own limits and regulations to ensure a fair playing field. A federation is limited to requesting nationality changes for two athletes per year per discipline. The IOC allows nationality changes before the Olympic preparations. It does not matter if an athlete has won medals for one country and then intends to represent another, as seen with the Filipino swimmer Kayla Sanchez, who won medals representing Canada in Tokyo 2020 and will now represent the Philippines if she qualifies for Paris 2024.

These regulations also stipulate that a change of nationality can only take place if the previous country gives its consent. The decision of both parties will allow an athlete to continue with representation for three years before requesting the next change.