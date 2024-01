The Eurasian country has announced a significant number of international events for 2024, proving that Paris will not be the only sporting destination with the Olympic Games kicking off in July.

Azerbaijan, with its goals of growth and the strengthening of sport, has announced internationally acclaimed events for this Olympic year. From Formula 1 to badminton, from gymnastics to Olympic qualifiers in wrestling, these are just some of the highlighted championships that will unfold.

Azerbaijan has not only announced a large number of international events but has also pledged to ensure their high quality, according to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the country, located in the South Caucasus region of Eurasia, between Western Asia and Eastern Europe.

According to official information, 51 international competitions are planned to be held in the country. The first will be the International Badminton Tournament to be held in the capital, Baku, from 7-11 February 2024.

National Gymnastics Arena. AZERTAC

There will be gymnastics for all tastes in March. From 7-10 March, the FIG 2024 Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup will take place. This tournament is an Olympic qualifier for Paris 2024 and will take place in the National Gymnastics Arena. The same venue will be the epicentre of the European Artistic Gymnastics Cup at the end of the month, from 29 to 31 March.

From 4 to 7 April, Baku will host the European Olympic Wrestling Tournament for Free, Women's and Greco-Roman Wrestling, and from 1 to 10 May, the Baku Open 2024 International Chess Tournament.

In May, attention will be focused not only on chess but also on the "President's Cup" dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the birth of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in archery, from 5-8 May.

Mingachevir Cup 2023. AKAF

After the Olympic Games, which will cause the sporting world to focus almost 100% on Paris between the end of July and the beginning of August, motor racing will roar through the streets of Baku in September. The Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix will take place at the city circuit from 13 to 15 September.

Other events include the Mingachevir Cup, where rowing, kayaking and canoeing will take place in Mingachevir/Suqovuşan from 17-20 October 2024.

Mingachevir, one of the most important cities in Azerbaijan with a population of almost 100,000 and known as the City of Lights due to its hydroelectric power station on the Kura River, will host the major regattas.