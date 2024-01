Dozens of judo coaches and referees from around the world gathered together in Gyor, Hungary over the weekend for the IJF Refereeing and Coaching Seminar, organised in cooperation with the European Judo Union.

"On Sunday, IJF President, Mr Marius Vizer, was the guest of honour and delivered a message to all the participants. He was accompanied by Dr Lisa Allan, IJF Secretary General, and Laszlo Toth, President of the European Judo Union.

"We are entering a new and complicated year due to the international situation. However, our judo family must remain united, fostering friendship, peace and cooperation. We rise above political intrigues and conflicts; we are a sports community committed to our values and principles. I wish you all success at the seminar and the very best in all your endeavours. I look forward to seeing you soon at the 2024 World Judo Tour 2024," commented Vizer.

The IJF President believes, based on what he has seen at competitions and as a former coach, that there is a need for more education. "We all need to know the methods, techniques, rules and principles of judo. We have to increase the cooperation between coaches at club and national team level, taking into account the educational part and the referees," he said.

"Our referees must be active at club level, teaching and organising seminars in the best clubs and in all countries. They must take part in the training camps of the national teams to teach the rules," Vizer continued.

After the Olympic Games, the IJF will increase cooperation within the sport at all levels, for education and for the refereeing sector. "This unity is the key to the success of judo and the key that will help us all to make judo clearer and more understandable," concluded the IJF President.