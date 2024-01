France's Antonin Guy won the 7.5km biathlon sprint to claim an unprecedented third gold medal. Italy now top the medal table with seven golds and eleven total medals, ahead of Austria with 11 medals but only one gold.

Antonin Guy was the star of the fourth day of competition at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Asia. The Frenchman triumphed in the biathlon sprint (7.5km) to claim his third gold medal, a feat unprecedented. He had previously won the men's individual 12.5km race and the mixed 6km+7.5km relay.

His time of 20:57.7 with one miss in the shooting was 31.8 seconds faster than silver medallist Tov Roeysland of Norway (one miss) and 57.5 seconds faster than bronze medallist Flavio Guy of France, who missed four shots.

In the women's 6km sprint, Italy's Carlotta Gautero (Italy) took gold in 19:40.2, after missing only one of her 10 shots. Slovenia's Ela Sever took silver, 35.2 seconds behind with three misses, and Ukraine's Polina Pitsko claimed bronze in 1:42.13 (one miss).

Medals were also awarded in alpine skiing. Italy's Giorgia Collomb showed her dominance with a time of 1:41.10 to take gold. Shaiemme Zehnder (Switzerland) won the silver medal after a thrilling second run, just 11 hundredths behind Sweden's Astrid Hedin. Astrid Hedin took bronze in 1:42.13.

Collomb, a promising Italian talent, finished second in the combined event. She showed great potential in the giant slalom, which could lead her to professionalism in the coming years.

The sliding events began with the men's monobob, won by Jaehuna So (Korea) in 1:48.63. Jonatan Louriimi (Tunisia) took silver in 1:49.96 and bronze went to Xiangyu Chi (China) in 1:50.18.

The stage was set for a spectacle in the freestyle skiing. Niklas Hoeler (Germany) won the men's gold medal. Janik Sommerer (Austria) took silver and Mans Abersten (Sweden) bronze.

Luge saw intense competition in the relay, where Italy took advantage to win its third gold medal on the fourth day of the Youth Games. Italy (Alexandra Oberstolz, Léon Haiselrieder, Philipp Brunner, Manuel Weissensteiner, 2:29.470) won the gold medal, Latvia (Margita Sirsnina, Edvards Marts Markitans, Janis Gruzdulis Borojovs, Edens Edvards Cepulis, 2:30.299) took silver and Austria (Maria Riedl, Paul Socher, Johannes Scharnagl, Moritz Schiegl, 2:30.421) claimed bronze.

The men's skeleton was all about medals and in run 2 Emils Indriksons (Latvia) won with a time of 1:44.66. Silver went to Yaroslav Shin (Korea) with a time of 1:45.67. Bronze went to local athlete Yeonsu Shin (Korea) with a time of 1:46.05.

The speed skating events provided a spectacle of speed, excitement and competition. Men's gold went to Finn Sonnekalb (Germany) in 1:50.53, silver to Baoshuo Pan (China) in 1:52.84 and bronze to Softa Kubo (Japan) in 1:53.16.

With eleven medals, seven of them gold, Italy tops the medal table.

Medal table (countries with at least one gold medal):

1. Italy: 7 gold medals (11 medals).

2. Germany: 6 (10).

3. France: 5 (9).

4. China: 3 (10).

5. Korea: 2 (8).

6. Slovenia: 2 (3).

7. Netherlands: 2 (2).

8. Austria: 1 (11).

9. Latvia: 1 (5).

10. United States: 1 (3).

11. Sweden: 1 (5).

12. Switzeland: 1 (4).

13. Poland: 1 (3).

14. Kazakhstan: 1 (2).

15. Czech Republic: 1 (1).

15. Denmark: 1 (1).

15. Great Britain: 1 (1).