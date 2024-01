The Italian club, competing in Serie A, has issued a lifetime ban preventing a fan who made racist comments against the French goalkeeper, Mike Maignan of Milan, from entering any Udinese stadium during matches. "The ban is immediate," Udinese declared.

"Udinese Calcio has identified the first individual responsible for discriminatory behaviour towards AC Milan player Mike Maignan," Udinese stated in a release. "This person will face a lifetime ban from attending any Udinese Calcio matches. This ban is effective immediately."

Udinese took a strong stance against a fan who directed racist comments at the French goalkeeper of Milan during the match between Milan and Udinese (3-2) last Saturday. The fan engaged in severe insults, as could be proven, targeting the goalkeeper to the extent that the match had to be halted from behind the goal due to repeated offensive remarks from the stands.

Questo non rappresenta lo sport e non rispecchia in alcun modo i valori umani, e forse neanche quelli animali.#Maignan pic.twitter.com/NRXZBVC4vx — Nicola Marino (@nikmarino9) January 22, 2024

"We believe that such strong measures are necessary to send a clear message that racism has no place in football or society... we will continue to work tirelessly to identify and punish other individuals involved in this incident," added the statement released by the Italian club on Monday.

Mike Maignan talks to the referee who stopped Milan playing Udinese. GETTY IMAGES

Through a video capturing the on-field incident, the fan was identified, and Italian media announced it last Monday. The individual was a 46-year-old person in Udine, a city in northwest Italy. The video quickly circulated on social media, making the identification easier. In the footage, someone off-camera can be heard shouting and using a racist insult towards Maignan after Lazar Samardzic scored Udinese's equalizer in the first half.

Maignan challenged the Italian football authorities on Sunday, stating that "if you do nothing, you will also be complicit," according to statements reported by AFP. In September 2021, Maignan was also subjected to insults from Juventus fans.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino called for stadium bans worldwide for fans and "automatic forfeits" for teams whose supporters hurl "abominable" abuse."