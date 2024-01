Following the highly successful 2023 GAMMA World Championships that took place in December of last year, GAMMA has announced that the 2024 edition of its flagship event will once again be heading to Asia, this time to Jakarta in Indonesia.

MMA is a hugely popular sport in Indonesia with the country consistently ranking amongst the highest for engaged fans in global data studies and the GAMMA World Championships will likely receive fantastic local support. The initial hosting agreement for the event to take place from 6 to 15 December was signed by GAMMA Indonesia (Pertacami) President Tommy Paulas Hermawan last week and includes the integration of the U18 World Championships at the same time.

Interest to host the GAMMA World Championships has been incredibly high in recent months with the bid being led by Jovinus Carolus Legawa, and reached fever pitch after Viona Amalia Adinda Putri was crowned World Champion in the 47.6kg Striking MMA Competition in Thailand. Indonesia will be hoping to win more medals on home soil this year. With the 2024 European Championships already announced earlier this month and more events expected to be announced in the coming months, the GAMMA community will have plenty of competitive opportunities to prepare for in 2024.