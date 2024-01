The Asian Taekwondo Union (ATU) has published its calendar for 2024. The first event will kick off on 4 February, in Fujairah, UAE, where the 11th edition of Fujairah cup (kyorugi, senior, junior and cadets) taekwondo will take place.

8 days later the 33th Fajr Open (kyorugi, senior) will be held in Iran. From 16-20 February the Asian tournament of the WT President's Cup (kyorugi) will take place in Tehran, Iran for taekwondo and para-taekwondo athletes. Right after that Tehran will host Asian Taekwondo Club Championships (21-22 February). March will not be so busy, but it will be a very important month for the Asian taekwondo athletes, as the Asian Qualification Tournaments for Paris 2024 and 2024 Paralympics will take place in Chinese Tai'an City from 15-17 March.

In May the Asian Taekwondo championships will be held in Da Nang, Vietnam. Athletes will compete in poomsae (14-15 May), kyorugi (16-18 May). It will be followed by Asian Para-Taekwondo Championships on 19 May and 6th Asian Taekwondo Open Championships on 20-24 May in the same place. Indeed the most important also for Asian Taekwondo practitioners will be the Paris 2024 Taekwondo tournament which will take place on 7-10 August. The second part of the year will be full of Open poomsae and kyorugi tournaments for seniors, juniors and cadets, which will take place in Kazakhstan, Iraq, Korea, China, Qatar and Nepal.