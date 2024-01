Former US tennis stars, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, have criticised Saudi Arabia's bid to host the WTA Finals, saying it is a step backwards for tennis and women in general, given the country's policies towards women.

In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, tennis legends Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova rejected Saudi Arabia as the host of the WTA Finals, deeming it incompatible with the spirit and purpose of women's tennis and the WTA itself.

"We did not help build women's tennis to be exploited by Saudi Arabia," reads the headline of their joint column expressing their dissatisfaction with WTA officials, according to AFP.

The former tennis players have considerable authority in the tennis world, having won a total of 36 Grand Slam titles (18 each) and being among the founding players of the WTA Tour in 1973. They claim that they poured their hearts into building a global tour "based on equality to empower women in a male-dominated world, something that is now at risk."

Rivals in the '70s and '80s, but friends off the court after retirement and a shared battle with cancer, they are vehemently opposed to holding the world's year-end tennis tournament in a place where women have a highly marginalised status in society.

Martina Navratilova (left) lost to Chris Evert in the women's singles at Roland Garros in 1986. GETTY IMAGES

"WTA Tour officials, without proper consultation with the players, who are the foundation of the sport, are on the verge of accepting the organisation of the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia," the players wrote. "This is completely inconsistent with the spirit and purpose of women's tennis and the WTA itself."

"We fully understand the importance of respecting different cultures and religions. It is because of this, not despite it, that we object to the most important tournament on the circuit being awarded to Riyadh."

It is worth noting that the WTA Finals is considered one of the most important tournaments on the circuit, second only to the four Grand Slam events. The tournament features the top 8 players in the world rankings in both singles and doubles, competing in a round-robin format in two groups, followed by semi-finals and finals.

Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova at the 1976 Wimbledon Championships. GETTY IMAGES

In their comments, they made no secret of their displeasure at the possibility of money being allowed to prevail. "The values of the WTA are in stark contrast to those of the proposed host," they wrote.

Not only did they express their dissatisfaction, but they went on to say: "Not only is this a country where women are not seen as equals, but it is a country where the current landscape includes a male guardianship law that essentially turns women into men's property."

"A country that criminalises the LGBTQ community to the point of possible death. A country whose track record on human rights and fundamental freedoms has concerned the international community for decades," they stressed.

Czechs Siniakova and Krejcikova with Evert (L) and Navratilova (R) at the WTA Finals Guadalajara 2021. GETTY IMAGES

Among their firm beliefs, the players argued: "Hosting the WTA Finals there would not be a step forward, but a significant step backward. The WTA should reconsider the values on which it was founded. We believe these values cannot even be expressed, let alone achieved, in Saudi Arabia. Organising a tournament there would be a major step backward, not only for women's sport but for women in general."

They also cited the Saudi law that requires male guardianship in marriage and that wives must obey their husbands in important domestic decisions. "We cannot stand by and allow something as important as the awarding of a tournament to Saudi Arabia to happen without an open and honest discussion," the Americans said, suggesting that the WTA Board of Directors and Players Council hold a public meeting with human rights experts.